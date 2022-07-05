The City of Georgetown received a 2022 cybersecurity grant from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC). KLC Insurance began offering the funding this year to help city implement additional safety protocols and programs, such as multi-factor authentication, disaster recovery systems, advanced threat protection software, and endpoint detection and response (EDR).
“The City of Georgetown is grateful to the Kentucky League of Cities for its award of $15,000 in cybersecurity grant funding,” Mayor Tom Prather said. “The money was used to perform a cybersecurity risk analysis covering 16 different facilities. The analysis delivered a meaningful assessment of security controls and existing vulnerabilities to provide a basis for determining a risk assessment level rating and establishing a formalized security risk management process.”
“We are committed to helping our members keep potential cyberattacks at bay,” KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney said. “Technology is always evolving, and it is crucial that cities keep up with the changes. I am glad Mayor Prather and Georgetown city officials were able to conduct a cybersecurity risk analysis and take the necessary steps to guard their data systems.”
The KLC is a nonprofit membership association serving more than 380 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies.