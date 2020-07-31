Karen Rae Greenup, 57, of Georgetown, was found dead in a home on Warwick Court in Lexington Monday evening.
Her boyfriend, James A. Aubrey, 56, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, evidence tampering, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, police said. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Greenup’s body was discovered by police when they were called to the house for a welfare check. She was assaulted by Aubrey, police said.
