This year marks 30 years for the Georgetown/Scott County Museum. The museum began in the basement of Cardome in 1992 and now resides in the old post office building downtown. 

“There has been so much that has contributed to the museum being what it is,” said Museum Director Ruthie Stevens. “It started out at Cardome, then when the old post office became available then the county government purchased the building and it became the home of the museum. That was under the direction of John Toncray”

