This year marks 30 years for the Georgetown/Scott County Museum. The museum began in the basement of Cardome in 1992 and now resides in the old post office building downtown.
“There has been so much that has contributed to the museum being what it is,” said Museum Director Ruthie Stevens. “It started out at Cardome, then when the old post office became available then the county government purchased the building and it became the home of the museum. That was under the direction of John Toncray”
The Georgetown/Scott County Museum reflects history across the community. In 1992. The Scott County Historical Society made creating a local museum their “Project 92,” a project to accompany Kentucky’s Bicentennial.
“(The historical society) had the vision of having a museum for this community, so with a lot of volunteer work and a lot of ideas it was created,” Stevens said.
Local historian Connie Minch remembers the early days of the museum as she served as chair during the move from Cardome to the post office, as well as working closely with the museum’s original director John Toncray.
The first exhibit at the museum was on farm equipment of the 1800s, Minch said.
“Of course the artifacts that they had were quite limited,” she said. “As a matter of fact, they even borrowed some things from College of Agriculture at UK that were farm implements from the 1800 because we had so little local artifacts.”
The museum has since flourished, Minch said.
“(John Toncray) was personable, always in a good mood,” she said. “And, of course people like Ann Bevins and Ron Vance were serious scholarly historians, and John was interested in history, but he was a people person, as well.”
Stevens is doing a “superb job” as the current director, Minch said.
“I think that the museum is definitely a success story for preserving Scott County history,” she said.
Museum Office Assistant Rowena Duck began sorting, organizing and dating items when she realized they should highlight the 30 years of service the museum has provided.
“To have to choose and narrow down a few highlights was hard,” Duck said. “Of course, our renovation time period was important to us. A lot of that attributed to (George) Lusby, who, over the years, has been a big supporter. Joe Reinhart’s articles throughout the years have a lot of history in (them.) He certainly has been a big contributor over the years.”
The first exhibited noted in the post office location were a tour outside the building, and later an exhibit for Eugene Bradley, a landscape photographer, was the first exhibit to be featured inside on October 24, 1999.
Exhibits have included: “Of the Best Quality” on silver in 2002; Smithsonian’s “Hometown Teams” on local sports in 2018; “African American Villages” in 2021; and more.
Currently, the museum is highlighting local businesses through the years.