Georgetown and Scott County Tourism has opened its third Welcome Center at the old Jailer’s House at 117 North Water Street. Royal Spring Welcome Center is a satellite location and is in addition to their two other locations; Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission which is located at 399 Outlet Center Drive, and the South Bound Rest Area.
“It’s just an additional way to share the word about Georgetown for visitors and locals,” Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Marketing Director Bailey Gilkerson said.
In the new jailer home museum at Royal Spring Welcome Center, tourism has a room dedicated to the history of the Scott County Jail and Jailer house, however they offer much more than that. The new tourism building also has visitor information, much like their other two locations, for out-of-towners and locals to find places to grab a drink, grab a bite to eat, and explore the city of Georgetown.
“We’ve also got eating guides to all of our local restaurants, maps, and all that good stuff,” said Gilkerson.
But if you’re anxious to take a look inside the actual jail, you might have to wait a bit, as there is some work that needs to be done to prepare the jail for visitors, said Gilkerson.
Gilkerson said she hopes tourism dedicates a room to Georgetown/Lebanon founder, Elijah Craig, in the future, to teach more Scott Countians about the history of Georgetown.
The hours of operation are limited in the new building, only open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Gilkerson said they hope to expand their hours after the COVID-19 pandemic.
