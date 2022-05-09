Locals will be able to enjoy a fresh new atmosphere in downtown later this year as the Georgetown Streetscape Project will finally come to a close.
The project, which began in July 2016, was meant to repair the sidewalks and drystone walls by Royal Spring Park. The City of Georgetown applied for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. After receiving an award letter in May 2017, Bell Engineering was hired by the city to map out the construction process.
City Engineer Eddie Hightower said the total cost of the project fell at $1,485,067.55 after a change order. Hightower said the city put in 20 percent of the cost, with the state matching the other 80 percent as part of the TAP grant.
“Everything should be done around July 7, at least substantially. It may still spill over into September for finishing touches,” he said.
Bluegrass Construction, Hightower said, has continued to make great strides to help in the site's restoration. The project called for the sidewalks to be widened from the standard 4-feet width to 10-feet. Hightower said it was a necessary adjustment to ensure safety when traffic enters Georgetown.
“That pinching in helps people slow down and discourage speeding,” he said. “Also, we’ve been having issues with people parking on top of the bridge, which is kind of a safety thing and it’s not a good practice.”
The construction plans also called for dry stack stone repairs on the Royal Springs Bridge, a historical structure in Georgetown. Because of its history, only the parts in disrepair were addressed, he said. Dry stack stone does not use mortar to fill in the voids. Instead, they are stacked by hand on top of each other, work often done by a skilled stone mason.
Additional improvements include new decking and lighting, landscaping, seating and the addition of a “Historic Georgetown” marker.
Hightower said the crew will work to finish the south side first then move to the north side of the bridge so as not to disrupt traffic flow.
“It’s making our downtown look better, and I think it’s something to be proud of. They’ve really done a great job,” Hightower said.