Georgetown home schooler, eight year old Makayla Rayne Johnathon, is the co-host of a brand new TV and radio series called WoodSongs Kids. The Department of Kentucky Tourism and award winning folksinger Michael Johnathon’s nationally syndicated radio and TV broadcast, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, is set to begin airing the new spin-off described to public television affiliates as
“Mr. Rogers meets the Grand Ole Opry.”
“We have featured young musicians on every WoodSongs broadcast for years, it’s a highlight every week,” Johnathon said. “WoodSongs Kids will be devoted exclusively to the kids of America’s front porch.”
Johnathon is a banjo playing folksinger who received the highest award presented to any artist in the Commonwealth, the Milner Award. His worldview is shaped from the front porch of his log cabin in central Kentucky. In fact, the WoodSongs broadcast is described on-air as a multimedia front porch.
“Never before in the history of the world has the need to revisit the meaning and spirit of the front porch been so needed,” Johnathon says. “To me, Kentucky is the comfortable rocking chair on America’s front porch.”
Indeed, war, pandemic and economic uncertainty, civil unrest and gun violence, the shattering of accepted norms and the incessant social media noise have caused many to look back to re-examine where we are heading.
“This is not a political idea. It’s not left or right, republican or democrat, black or white, liberal or conservative. It is hometowns and neighbors, families and friends, county fairs and farmers markets. It’s America, Canada, Ireland and beyond,” says Johnathon. “It’s the poetic calmness of rural communities that built arguably the greatest nation in world history. I believe that kids belong on that global front porch and WoodSongs Kids will celebrate the music and spirit of these amazing young folks.”
“The Kentucky Department of Tourism is honored to be a part of WoodSongs, which is such a time-honored tradition,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “As the birthplace of bluegrass, Kentucky’s impact on American music is profound, and our musical roots extend globally. This partnership helps highlight how important Kentucky’s musical heritage is to our culture and communities.”
“Music is such an important part of the Kentucky communities that WEKU serves,” says Mike Savage of WEKU FM NPR, airing the show Saturdays at 12N starting in April. “We wanted WoodSongs Kids to showcase the music of these talented kids.”
Recent tapings featured young artists from across America like 12 year old yodeler Phoebe White, 13 year old mandolin whiz Wyatt Ellis who picks with Sam Bush and Billy Strings and 10 year old banjo sensation Owen Brockman.
With a global partnership with the Department of Kentucky Tourism and VisitLEX, an extended residency for the next five years at the historic Lyric Theatre and a recently installed exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, WoodSongs continues to grow, enhance its online presence, and expand its large TV audience. WoodSongs invites people from around the world to visit and experience the welcoming “front porch” of Kentucky, which is at the crossroads of America’s folk, country and bluegrass music communities.
The series, taped at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, Kentucky will feature kid musicians ages from around the nation. Moms and dads, family members, neighbors, teachers, and home school parents may bring their students for FREE to the tapings.
The program will begin airing this spring and has already been picked up by stations from Oregon to Arkansas to Florida. It launches to KET and PBS affiliates nationwide in April. The non-com TV and Radio series is available from both NETA and PRX to public affiliates.
“The WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour has been a staple of our programming for over a decade. Our audience has always given us positive feedback regarding the show and specifically the “WoodSongs Kids” segment,” says Anthony Craven of WMSV FM-NPR at Mississippi State University. “When I learned a full “WoodSongs Kids” show was being developed, it was an easy decision to make it part of our weekend schedule.”
Makayla opens each show with an intro statement and song, and ends each broadcast as well. She is also the voice of the promos radio stations play to promote WoodSongs Kids on the air. Her twin brother, Caleb, is active behind the scenes, helping the all-volunteer crew roll cables, set cameras and turn on the stage lights. Mom Melissa helps coach Makayla during the broadcast.
For official show information, show schedule and free tickets, submission guidelines and production updates on the new WoodSongs Kids series visit WoodSongs.com/KidsTV.