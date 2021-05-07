After one-and-a-half years, the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce will resume their monthly in-person luncheons next week.
Monday will mark the Chamber’s first luncheon since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and President Bridget Foster said she could not be more excited.
“We are very excited to resume in-person Chamber luncheons in almost a year-and-a-half,” she said. “They (Chamber members) are very excited as well and very eager to get back in-person.”
However, Foster said the decision to regular in-person meetings was not made lightly, with the Chamber being in constant contact with WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller throughout the pandemic.
“We are continuously monitoring the prevalence of COVID-19 and the vaccine push-out,” she said. “With that said, we are continuously in conversation with WEDCO as far as vaccines and those that are vaccinated. They (WEDCO) gave us a timeline and we were hoping that May/June we would be able to go in-person. With the consensus of our members and our board, we talked with WEDCO and Dr. Miller.”
Still, the Chamber is taking several precautions, including mask mandates, social distancing, pre-boxed lunches and a limited capacity of 110 attendees, the latter of which has already been filled.
Foster said the Chamber members are just as excited as she is for Monday’s luncheon.
“Everyone is very eager and excited to be back in person, even though we’re only seeing eye to eye because we’re all going to be wearing masks, but we are thrilled,” she said.
Jack Conner, executive director of the Chamber, shared Foster’s sentiment.
“We can’t wait to be back in person,” he said. “We’re absolutely enthusiastic to get our members back together again.”
This month’s speaker will be Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. Foster said he was decided on at the retreat in December, but said she thinks he could provide a lot of insight to businesses given the current state of things.
“It’s very exciting because we stand for tourism and the way we can help tourism move forward,” she said. “We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic. It’s still there as we continue to adapt. But he’s going to give us a great in-depth talk about tourism, where we are and what we can do in order to move forward.”
Throughout the pandemic, Foster said the Chamber has continued hosting the lunches via Zoom or Microsoft Teams in order to maintain the community element, but that it just didn’t have the same level of impact as the in-person meetings.
“We’re all thrilled to be able to network in-person,” she said. “We’ve been creative and adapted to make sure our members could connect, but with Zoom and Teams, even with breakout rooms, only one person can talk at a time. Whenever you’re in person, you can have two to three people talk at once. Zoom was still beneficial and we made it work, but at the same time we thrive on networking, the Chamber does. It’s what we do.”
Foster said that she feels like this step toward normalcy for the community.
“I know people have used the term ‘a new normal,’ but it is the truth,” she said. “We are able to continuously move towards what we call normalcy, but still have those precautions in place.”
If the COVID-19 situation was to worsen, Foster said the Chamber would be prepared to adapt yet again. But she believes the county is prepared to resume normalcy from this point forward.
“We are continuing to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 and we’ll adapt,” she said. “If we need to go back to virtual, we most certainly will. That (to continue in-person) is the plan, but we are understanding of the fact that if we need to step back, we will. It’s whatever is best for our community, the members and our constituents.”
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 10 at Cardome Center, located at 800 Cincinnati Pike in Georgetown. The month’s featured non-profit is Sadieville Christian Church, and the luncheon is sponsored by AD-IOS Digital Marketing Co. For more information, visit www.gtown.org.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.