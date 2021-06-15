An apartment fire left one family displaced on Thursday afternoon.
Georgetown Fire Department responded to the fire at 1 p.m. Thursday to Unit 8 of an apartment building located on Elizabeth Street. No injuries were reported.
According to GFD’s Facebook page, smoke was coming from the rear of the structure upon arrival and crews worked quickly to evacuate the apartment. They were able to extinguish the fire, which was on the upper floor of the apartments.
The fire was contained to one apartment with some water damage to the apartment below, officials said. According to GFD’s Facebook page, crews tried to salvage as many belongings as possible, and several apartments required ventilation due to carbon monoxide levels.
Because of the fire and smoke damage to the unit, a woman and her child were unable to live in the unit, said Assistant Chief of Operations James Gifford. However, the child was not home at the time of the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
GFD was assisted by Scott County Fire Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, Georgetown Police Department, Columbia Gas, Kentucky Utilities and Red Cross. SCFD units assisted in responding to multiple other calls while GFD was on the scene.
