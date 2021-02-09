Georgetown Fire Department extinguished a garage fire at a residence on Seth Way on Sunday afternoon.
Chief Eric Colson said there were “no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.”
Firefighters responded at approximately 4:11 p.m. Sunday to the residence, near Richfield Avenue, and smoke was visible upon arrival.
Colson said they were able to contain the fire to the garage area.
“There was extensive damage to the garage but no damage in the house,” he said.
Investigators ruled the fire accidental, although authorities did not reveal the cause of the fire.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.