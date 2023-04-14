Georgetown Fire Department (GFD), members of the American Red Cross, as well as volunteers installed smoke detectors around the community as part of the Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” campaign on Tuesday.
GFD and the Red Cross served 111 people and installed 97 alarms in 43 homes, according the Red Cross.
“Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half,” according to American Red Cross website. “That’s why the American Red Cross is rallying volunteers to install free smoke alarms nationwide, as part of our Sound the Alarm events.”
The “Sound the Alarm” campaign started in 2016 according to Executive Director of the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross, Lynne Washbish.
“A lot of people do not have working smoke alarms in their homes,” she said.
This was the first time since 2019 that GFD and the Red Cross partnered to have this event.
Since 2016, this program has saved over 1,100 lives, according to Washbish.
“(This campaign) is to make sure our citizens in Georgetown know about this program,” Assistant Chief of Prevention Seth Johnson said. “They can request free smoke detectors because we know smoke detectors save lives.”
The Red Cross and GFD provided smoke detectors that would last ten years to those who needed them.
“It’s protection,” Johnson said. “It’s the first alarm and it’s the first step in protecting homeowners.”
It takes two minutes to get out of the house in case of a house fire, Washbish said. It is important to have a singular spot to meet and two routes to get out of the house.
“The other part of this program is we go in and not only install the smoke detector but we educate people,” Washbish said.
The time to prepare for a possible house fire is now, Washbish said.
“Sit down with (your) families,” she said. “Talk about how (you’re) going to get out of the house.
“What’s the second way? Where (are you) going to meet? Make a plan so (you) know,” Washbish said.
For Georgetown residents looking to get a smoke detector, call the Georgetown Fire Department at (502) 603-5844.
“We are extremely grateful to have this partnership from the American Red Cross, we are extremely grateful to have the support from our city, the mayor and everyone involved,” Johnson said.