Georgetown Fire Department was selected to participate in the second phase of a pilot program by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
GFD is just one of 250 fire departments to be participate in the nationwide program. The pilot program will “build a digital community risk assessment (CRA) tool” that “enables community leaders to gain valuable insights and make data-informed decisions, according to the press release.
“Access to accurate data will allow CRR (community risk reduction) leaders to use insights and make informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources,” said Karen Berard-Reed, community risk reduction strategist at NFPA. “While many fire departments have struggled to work with data sets, NFPA’s CRA tool will do the complex wok behind the scenes to compile relevant data allowing stakeholders to create effective community risk reduction plans that incorporate five priorities — education, engineering, enforcement, incentives and emergency response — in the most impactful ways possible.”
The first phase of the pilot program included 50 fire departments and “helped identify features of the digital dashboard that will work effectively hand those that need fine-tuning.”
In the second phase, GFD will give insights around the use of the digital dashboard until June 2021. The department’s participation in the program gives them free access to customized visualizations, such as charts, maps and graphs, that show each community’s risk and hazards, according to the press release.
“We are thrilled to be participating in this important program,” said Eric Coulson, fire chief of GFD. “Not only will access to the tool give our department invaluable information about our community’s needs, but it’s rewarding to know that using the tool will increase its effectiveness and help other fire departments in the long run.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.