Over the weekend ghouls haven’t been the only ones lurking Main Street. In Friday’s edition of the News-Graphic we shared the story of artist Gina Kirwan who has been making ghouls in her backyard for three years. The next day, two went missing from neighbor yards.
“On Saturday night, sometime (in the night) unfortunately, two of our little ghouls—two of our Main Street ghouls—took a walk, but not by themselves,” Kirwan said. “They are missing (and) I would like to put an APB out for them.”
Kirwan started creating the ghouls as a way of therapy, she said.
“Basically, we wanted to set the ambiance for the entire Main Street for Halloween coming up,” she said. “We’ve all been cooped up through COVID. We’ve been stressed. We’re all kind of pushed to our limits.
“Part of me being pushed to my limit was finding my art, and we have gifted these ghouls to neighbors.”
Kirwan and fellow artist-neighbor Kitty Dougoud want the ghouls returned.
Last year, around Halloween, the two of them placed the ghouls in neighbor yards as a way to lighten the pressure from lockdowns that year.
“People loved it,” Dougoud said. “At that time St. Johns was still—the school—was still located down the street. And the children would see them every morning, and their parents would drive by.
“It’s been a great traffic calming experience for Main Street as people slow down to look at them.”
Neighbors soon inquired about purchasing the ghouls, she said, so a list was kept of who wanted a ghoul.
Kirwan donates a portion of proceeds to local charities like the AMEN House and AIDS Volunteers of Lexington (AVOL).
“It was very unfortunate that the two that were taken on Saturday night, they were in the yards of our neighbors,” Dougoud said. “And again, we were trying to do this to be joyful.
“It’s a little depressing thinking about how Georgetown has always had this small town charm, and even though we have grown by leaps and bounds, things have always been safe to put in your yard or to do fun things for the community. It was really unfortunate that this happened.”
Both Kirwan and Dougoud recognize this may be a prank, but they would like the ghouls returned.
“We would like for whoever took them to return them,” Dougoud said. “Obviously, if they happen to be in your child’s room or somewhere else and you are concerned about, ask ‘Where did that come from?’ We would love to have (them) back.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a ghoul may reach out to her or stop by, Kirwan said.
