A normal Friday night might consist of watching a new movie on the big screen or spending time at home with family, but for a handful of Girl Scouts in Scott County, boxing cookies for military members deployed overseas was the perfect way to kick off the weekend.
Girl Scouts and some Kentucky National Guard members gathered at Faith Baptist Church last week to package their cookies into the stark white FedEx boxes deployed service members have come to welcome as a comfort from home. Tammy Washburn, who has been a Girl Scout volunteer for roughly 30 years, said the boxing has become a normal way of saying “thank you” to soldiers away from the U.S., some of whom have never tried a Girl Scout Cookie until receiving their care packages.
“We started in 2001, and my brother was the second wave to go over to Afghanistan. We wanted to kind of help some of the guys out and do something nice for them, so we started sending off Girl Scout Cookies and toiletries,” she said.
Washburn said soldiers did not have access to a PX, or “post exchange” known as a shopping center for U.S. Army bases, so she and others packaged things they thought soldiers might need and sent them out as care packages.
“I think it’s a good uplifter, and I think it’s something they look forward to. We’ve had soldiers we’ve sent them to several years in a row, stationed in different places,” she said. “We’ve had soldiers send us letters thanking us. It’s good for the girls to see the letters come back from the soldiers that get the opportunity to write.”
Washburn said one deployed group sent back an American flag they had flown over Afghanistan, and now, the Girl Scouts in the county use the flag every year for summer camp.
“The younger ones don’t remember 9/11, so I think it is a good reminder to help them understand what’s happened in the past and why we do this and how it started,” she added.
SFC Cory Valdivieso gave a perspective of those overseas that might receive the packages from home, telling the News-Graphic that care packages are an important “boost of morale to soldiers when they’re deployed.”
“The ones I had on my second deployment were anything from toothbrushes, deodorant, mostly toiletries, shaving kits, all that. We need those, those are very practical,” he said. “I think they’ll be really grateful they got to experience Girl Scout Cookies while they’re deployed. Now I know the importance of it, and I’ll do what I can to help. That’s why we’re here.”
The Girl Scouts also colored multiple pictures of American flags and pages that had “Girl Scouts Salutes” and “Thank You” printed on them to go inside the boxes awaiting shipment.