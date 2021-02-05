Scott County’s Girl Scout troops picked up their first cookie deliveries earlier this week and are ready to make COVID-19-friendly sales in the coming weeks.
Despite obstacles stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scout troops in Scott County are pressing forward and will be selling their cookies outside of Lowe’s and Kroger in Georgetown beginning today until March 28.
Kevin Nelson, product manager for the Scott County service unit, is one of the volunteers who works with the troops in Scott County. Because of the pandemic, he said the girls will be putting in extra effort to achieve their goals.
“Troops are trying to do some different things like some neighborhood drive-thrus, neighborhood sales, drive-by pick-ups,” Nelson said. “Some parents are still a little gun shy, and some troops are little gun shy.”
One of the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookie-selling methods is going door-to-door, but in the current pandemic, this may not be safe.
“The tradition of girls going door-to-door might be a little decreased this year because knocking on a stranger’s door, especially older people, you don’t want to do that right now,” Nelson said. “You don’t know who has it (COVID-19) or who might have.
Nelson said there is also a little concern about the girls selling outside of Lowe’s and Kroger as opposed to indoors like in years past.
“The weather is a concern,” he said. “Being outside gets nasty sometimes. Even if it’s not raining, it might not be very warm.”
Other mandates in place include limiting the number of girls and adults selling at the booths, required masks and social distancing.
Last year, the Scott County troops were able to sell 4,469 boxes of cookies. The first delivery of Girl Scout cookies on Tuesday, Feb. 2 was down 40 percent due to the pandemic, Nelson said. Fortunately, the Girl Scouts got a taste of what to expect last year when COVID-19 first hit, which has helped some involved plan accordingly.
“In 2020, COVID-19 put the brakes on the sale a bit early and only time will tell what happens this season,” he said. “While we feel better prepared, circumstances beyond our control may change the rules.”
All regular Girl Scout cookies are $5 per box, which Nelson said is an increase due to “inflationary costs related to making the cookies” and programs. He said 29 percent goes towards costs associated with the cookie program, 33 percent goes toward membership and program support, 19 percent goes directly to the Girl Scout troops in the form of reward incentives and troop proceeds for activities and the remaining 19 percent is used for Girl Scout Camp properties and programming.
“Individually, Girl Scout troops used cookie funds for anything from educational outings such as Newport Aquarium or museums to camping, community service projects and trips,” Nelson said. “The girls help decide how funds will be used after the sale.”
Despite lower numbers this year, Nelson said he is remaining optimistic that the community will contribute because buying Girl Scout cookies offers a small way to give back.
“The girls are still trying to work towards some things they need to sell the cookies to get the funding for,” he said. “A lot of times, they do things that go back into the community, such as the AMEN House, humane societies and different service activities. It helps support these things indirectly. It’s still a good cause and the girls are still working hard to do it. It’s just a little bit different this year.”
The top-selling cookies, Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and Peanut Butter Patties, will still be available, along with other flavors, such as the Shortbread, Lemonades and Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies. A new cookie, Toast Yay!, which is a French toast-flavored cookie, will also be introduced this year.
The Girl Scouts will also be accepting donations for the cookies to be sent overseas to soldiers and sailors who are serving in the U.S. military, as well as first-responders, such as police and firefighters, in the area.
Cookies can be purchased from one of Scott County’s 18 registered Girl Scout troops outside of Kroger and Lowe’s until March 28. To find the nearest cookie booth, visit www.gskentucky.org.
