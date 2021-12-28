MIDWAY — A barn that once was home to Glencrest Farm stallions Clever Trick, Wavering Monarch and Full Out was destroyed by a fire on Christmas morning, leaving three show horses dead.
The fire was confirmed by John Greathouse Jr., who along with several other family members operates the farm established in 1950 by John Greathouse Sr. Glencrest is located in Midway, on the border of Scott and Woodford Counties.
“Nothing survived,” Greathouse said. “The barn is gone and sadly the horses.”
The barn was about 55 years old, Greathouse said, having been built in the mid-1960s when the I-64 Interstate cut through the property. “It was a good barn with good bones,” he added.
Cause of the fire is not known.
Glencrest no longer stands stallions but operates as a breeding, boarding and sales prep farm, offering representation in sales, along with bloodstock analysis and management.
According to an online post from Andrea Greathouse, the barn was leased by Lorna Matthews and her daughter, Melanie Fransen, described by Greathouse as “passionate horse women.”
“Sadly they lost everything including three of their most beloved show horses in the fire,” wrote Greathouse, who with husband John Greathouse III established a GoFundMe page to collect donations for Matthews and Fransen.
“We are asking for help in raising funds towards everything that was lost,” Andrea Greathouse wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the three incredible horses that lost their lives and to Lorna and Melanie who have lost so much.
The fire came three days after funeral services for the family matriarch, Mary Allen Wombwell Greathouse, the widow of John Wallis Greathouse Sr. She died on Dec. 19 at the age of 100.