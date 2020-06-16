The Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System (GMWSS) management board is eyeing a revision of its priority policy towards projects that create jobs over residential projects.
While a specific policy has not been produced much less approved, the study produced by the City of Georgetown showing the need for more local jobs is driving the discussions, said Mayor Tom Prather. GMWSS is owned by the city.
“We are looking at maintaining a portion of our sewer capacity for job creation,” Prather said. “Currently, GMWSS approves sewer requests on a first-come, first-serve basis, regardless of size. So, if you happen to make a request behind a major project, you could have a lengthy wait.
“So I think we should have a policy conversation regarding our precious sewer capacity.”
Scott County is Kentucky’s fastest growing community, and that growth is challenging GMWSS’ sewer capacity. Currently, Waste Water Plant No. 1 is undergoing an expansion. Waste Management Plant No. 2 is part of an agreement with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) allowing the automobile manufacturing plant to hold up to 40 percent of its capacity. Negotiations are under way between GMWSS and TMMK allowing the plant to release some of its capacity for a specific period.
Currently, there are several manufacturing projects for Lane’s Run Business Park that are being delayed because of sewer capacity at Waste Water Plant No. 2 is near its limit with the TMMK agreement. GMWSS is also looking at expanding that plant. When the plant was built in the late 1980s, two rings were constructed but only one was activated. GMWSS is looking at activating the second ring, which would significant increase its capacity. Waste Water Plant No. 2 is one of only two plants nationwide originally built with two rings because of the costs associated with such a project, but it was built in anticipation of TMMK.
While the priority may lean towards projects that create jobs, Prather said he does not want to give the impression the city has turned its back on residential growth.
“This policy change will help guide the way we manage for the next 10 years,” he said. “But we don’t want to say we are the door is closed for residential growth. We believe we can manage our way through this.”
