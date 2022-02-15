Chase Azevedo, the general manager of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS), made a presentation to the Scott County Fiscal Court Friday, Feb. 4, on the need for increased water storage tanks and distribution system improvements.
Water demand in Georgetown and Scott County currently exceeds the capacity of the existing water supply and the county does not have sufficient water storage, he said. The Kentucky Division of Water requires minimum storage capacity in the distribution system be equal to the average daily consumption. GMWSS currently has an average daily consumption of 4.2 million gallons but only 2.55 million gallons of water storage, a deficiency of 1.65 million gallons of water storage.
GMWSS will need at least 7.5 million gallons of storage by 2045 and recommends a plan to build two 3.75 million gallon tanks which would bring GMWSS up to 10 million gallons of water storage, Azevedo said.
The project as outlined would include:
— New ground water storage tank located near Paynes Depot Rd (U.S. 62) and I-75
— New booster pump station constructed with a ground storage tank
— Raising the maximum hydraulic grade by 45.5 feet with the booster pump station which would result in an approximate pressure increase of 20 PSI for some areas that currently have low water pressure issues, in particular Lancelot Estates and the Yarnallton area.
“The project has the potential to positively impact many people,” said Azevedo.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the presentation was a first step in exploring ways that the Fiscal Court may want to allocate ARPA(American Rescue Plan Act) funds. ARPA, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, will provide $350 billion to eligible governments to respond to COVID-19 and bring back jobs. Some $65.1 million has been allocated to counties and $45.6 billion has been allocated to cities.
GMWSS will receive $2 million in ARPA funds which has been allocated to water line improvements along the northwest bypass which will greatly benefit the proposed high school, Azevedo said. GMWSS had budgeted $2 million as part of their five-year capital plan to the water storage project but as costs have increased, the scope of the project has increased, and the total cost of Waste Water Plant One is unknown. Azevedo said he doesn’t know when GMWSS would be able to fund the water storage project.
Scott County has received $5.5 million in ARPA funds and expects to receive a total of $11 million.
GMWSS currently produces about four million gallons of fresh water per day with an average daily usage of 4.2 million gallons per day. Azevedo said the deficit is made up with water purchased from Frankfort and Kentucky American, but Scott County needs a long-term water supply plan. GMWSS is currently conducting a long overdue Water Source Assessment to identify a long-term source of water supply, he said. That long term source will be either the Kentucky River or the Ohio River. The location of the proposed water tanks would be compatible with water from either source according to the presentation.
In 2019 GMWSS did a system-wide sanitary sewer and drinking water assessment and found 83 projects that needed to be done and put them into a five-year capital program. The timeline for those projects has been put on hold as the total cost of construction for Waste Water Plant One is currently unknown due to issues with the initial construction plans.
Azevedo also said in his presentation that a project is underway to address water pressure issues in Stamping Ground. Water pressure has been a concern both for residential use and for fire hydrants in the area and Azevedo says adding back a loop to the water line may address the water pressure issues in that area.
