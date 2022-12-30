The year 2022 in Scott County was packed with news and events, several of major historical significance.
But the top story centered on a utility that typically operates behind the scenes with little notice or fanfare. But in 2022, the county’s top story was Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services and events surrounding the utility ranging from major projects to significant and costly errors by an engineering firm to a massive rate hike proposal that remains unsettled as the year comes to an end.
There were few weeks when GMWSS did not grab headlines as work continued on the South Sewer Expansion Project down U.S. 25 to the Fayette County line and construction of waste Water Treatment Plant One. The construction of WWTP One was originally billed as Georgetown’s largest capital project ever at its initial price of $48 million, but an engineering error and some recalculations pushed the cost of the plant to $65 million and beyond. Those errors along with some miscalculations in a 2019 rate study that led to a series of missed bond interest payments forced the GMWSS Board of Commissioners to seek a 61 percent rate increase over a two-year period.
The ultimate decision on the rate hike will be made by mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and a new city council after time ran out on Mayor Tom Prather and the current city council. But construction of WWTP One is well under way, and the city council has already approved a series of payments, so the new mayor and council find themselves facing a difficult decision in its early days.
Fortunately, the South Sewer Expansion Project, one of Prather’s priorities from his early days, has quietly moved forward and when it is completed, one of Kentucky’s greatest environmental hazards will be solved. Two large mobile home parks at the Scott-Fayette county line have failing sewer package plants spilling raw sewage into Cane Run Creek, which feeds into Royal Springs, which is Georgetown’s primary source of water. The financing of this project was a mixture of local, state and federal grants and loans with the entire project eventually paid through hook-on and monthly utility charges from owners and residents of the mobile home parks.
The year’s final Georgetown Council meeting ended with a resolution seeking a special examination of GMWSS from the state auditor.
While GMWSS dominated the news throughout the year, it is likely two historical events will be remembered far into the future.
On Jan. 1, 2022, Dr. Rosemary Allen was named president of Georgetown College. Allen had been a major part of Georgetown College’s leadership for some 38 years, and had served as interim president during two presidential searches. But the Board of Trustees named Allen president at the beginning of the year, and so she became the college’s 26th and first woman president.
Her induction ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 30.
In the November general election, educator Burney Jenkins was elected mayor of Georgetown over long-time council member David Lusby. Jenkins is Georgetown’s first black mayor and was sworn into office on Dec. 18 and will take office Jan. 1, 2023. Jenkins will preside over one of Georgetown’s most diverse councils, which will include four women, four men. The council will also include two Black members.
A massive project designed to bring broadband service to rural areas of Scott County was announced early in 2022 as a joint project between the Scott County Fiscal Court and Spectrum/Charter. The project was announced to be 24 months in length and officials insist the timetable remains in place. The project was delayed by the opportunity to obtain federal grants, but work continued behind the scenes, officials said.
Work actually began late in the year in the Stamping Ground area and will eventually bring broadband service to some 5,000 currently Scott County residents. Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has engineered the project.
Covington is also chairman of the group that is planning a Judicial Center that is to be built on the corner of Broadway and Washington streets. Imminent domain lawsuits are still in the judicial system while inflation has forced the committee to seek additional financing approval from the General Assembly. The committee hopes to break ground sometime in late 2023.
The Scott County Board of Education approved breaking ground on the construction of a new Scott County High School on the bypass between Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25. The school should be ready by the start of school August 2024 and will include a new athletic complex. The current SCHS will be renovated and will eventually become Georgetown Middle School.
In February, the Georgetown Council began to transition from managing the city’s garbage collection in the city to turning it over to a private company, Republic. The transition was any thing but smooth, but the kinks are slowly being worked out. A major benefit to the city was the addition of a recycling service by Republic. The transition became necessary when the Scott County Fiscal Court passed a Waste Management Plan which allowed “zero’ trash disposal within the county, essentially closing the landfill in northern Scott County.
Chaos and discord seem to permeate throughout the 14th Judicial District in 2022. It started with the January resignation of Circuit Judge Brian Privett who left office with a letter charging Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson with stacking the stack in grand jury deliberations and filming a pilot TV show at the Georgetown Police Department. Nothing surfaced about the TV show allegations and grand jury defendants were re-indicted. An attorney general investigation into the commonwealth attorney’s office found no wrong doing, but several court proceedings were interrupted by animosity.
In June, the News-Graphic discovered Privett had sent texts with a sexual innuendos to a court employee while he was presiding from the bench. About the time Privett resigned the Administrative Office of Courts reprimanded an unidentified judge for similar conduct. The AOC declined to identify the judge and Privett said he had never been reprimanded. That changed in November when the Judicial Conduct Commission reprimanded Privett for sending “flirtatious and sexual text messages” to a court employee.
Katie Gabhart was appointed to take Privett’s place on the circuit court bench and soon was embroiled in a contentious campaign against former circuit court judge Rob Johnson who is married to Muse-Johnson. Conflict of interest charges were made against Johnson because he could not hear criminal cases presented by his wife. Johnson countered that he could hear mostly civil cases because the 14th Judicial District had two divisions. Gabhart eventually won the election.
As the year winds to an end, former 14th Judicial District prosecutors Keith Eardley and former Commonwealth Attorney Gordie Shaw filed to have convicted kidnapper Frankie Covington released from prison. Covington was convicted in a case prosecuted in 2011 by Shaw and Eardley of the 2006 kidnapping Sharon Muse-Johnson (before she was married to Rob Johnson). The lawsuit claims Muse-Johnson has made multiple conflicting statements which has placed Covington’s guilt in doubt. The case will be heard early next year. Muse-Johnson defeated Eardley for the commonwealth attorney position.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Scott County native, filed to run for governor as a Republican in the 2023 election.
Ruthie Stevens was named 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce. Stevens was named for her work with the Georgetown/Scott County Museum where she has volunteers since 2008.
Tom Prather’s term as Georgetown mayor ends Dec. 31, 2022. Prather will have completed two consecutive terms as mayor. In the late 1980s and early 1990s Prather served one-and-half terms as mayor after stepping in for Mayor Sam Pollack who was ill. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky located here under Prather’s watch. Prather also served as a Georgetown council member and a Scott County magistrate with almost five decades of public service.
Blue Run Spirits announced plans to build a $51m distillery, creating up to 45 jobs, in Lanes Run Business Park.