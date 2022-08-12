Customers of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) will inevitably have a rate increase due to events at the construction of Waste Water Plant 1, but no one is sure how much is needed.

During its April 25 meeting, the Georgetown City Council approved a $14.2 million change order for the sewer plant construction brought on by engineering errors by a sub-contractor. That change order pushed the projected cost of the plant construction to $64.2 million, from the original projection of $49.8 million. 

Recommended for you