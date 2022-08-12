Customers of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) will inevitably have a rate increase due to events at the construction of Waste Water Plant 1, but no one is sure how much is needed.
During its April 25 meeting, the Georgetown City Council approved a $14.2 million change order for the sewer plant construction brought on by engineering errors by a sub-contractor. That change order pushed the projected cost of the plant construction to $64.2 million, from the original projection of $49.8 million.
“Our current rate structure cannot absorb a cost of this magnitude,” said GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo.
Other factors are at play including inflation and cost escalations of materials and supplies, which are driving up costs, he said. In 2019, a five-year plan with stepped increases was approved by the council, which included estimated costs of the operation, maintenance and construction/implementation of some 83 capital projects, as well as construction and expansion of the two sewer plants at that time, Azevedo said.
That plan in 2019 did not include the change order at WW Plant 1 or the pandemic or inflation, he said. That is why a new rate structure plan is necessary, he said.
Georgetown has applied for a $9 million grant through Congressman Andy Barr’s office to help cover the cost of the changes at WW Plant 1, and the application has advanced through several stages, said Mayor Tom Prather.
“We are optimistic about the grant,” Prather said. “If it gets approved the grant will cover two-thirds of the cost of the change order.”
Azevedo warned the council that there are other financial impacts still unknown, including potential legal fees as the city seeks to recoup some of the loss from the engineering firm, GRW Engineers. Attorneys for GMWSS and GRW Engineers, Inc. are in negotiations, and Prather said he was hopeful an agreement can be reached. The deficiencies were discovered Sept. 2, 2021, so GMWSS has until Sept. 2 to file suit, if necessary, due to the statute of limitations.
“We really do not know what these costs will be, but they will be significant,” he said.
The rate study is necessary and wise, Prather said.
“This will enable GMWSS to make prudent business decisions,” Prather said. “The council has already approved the change order, so now we must find a way to pay for it.”
GMWSS has contracted with NewGen Strategies & Solutions to review GMWSS’s financial performance, and prepare a rate structure to manage these costs, Azevedo told the council. The study will provide an analysis of cost overages related to the pandemic that have impacted major GMWSS projects such as the South Sewer Extension Project along US 25, the change order for WW Plant 1, and the cost of inflation on the utility’s operation and maintenance. The cost of the study will be $26,500 and was approved by the council during Monday’s meeting.
Georgetown owns GMWSS.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.