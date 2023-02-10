chart

The GMWSS chart rate shows a 17 percent increase for three consecutive years followed by two six percent increases. As each rate is compounded by the previous rate, after five years, the utility’s rates will have increased 79.98 percent from its current rates.

 Chart provided by GMWSS and the City of Georgetown
Editor’s Note/Correction: The print version of this article refers to the GMWSS plan as a five-year plan. The plan presented was actually a six-year plan. All figures and percentages used in the print article are accurate, but this article updates to include the sixth year. The News-Graphic apologizes for any confusion this may have created.
 

