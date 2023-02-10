Editor’s Note/Correction: The print version of this article refers to the GMWSS plan as a five-year plan. The plan presented was actually a six-year plan. All figures and percentages used in the print article are accurate, but this article updates to include the sixth year. The News-Graphic apologizes for any confusion this may have created.
The latest Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services proposal would increase rates 17 percent each of the first three years of the six-year plan with six percent increases during the final three years. After six years, the rate for GMWSS customers have increased by 84.7 percent March 2028.
The plan was presented to the Georgetown City Council during a work session Monday by GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo. The power point presentation lasted almost a hour before the council and a sparse crowd. The proposed GMWSS rate increase is expected to be on the council's Feb. 13 agenda when an official vote will be taken. No vote can be taken during a work session.
If the council approves the plan, which must have a first reading on Feb. 13 with a second reading and vote possibly on Feb. 27, the rate increase would be effective March 1, 2023, and first appear on GMWSS customers’ bills with the bills received in April.
The plan is basically the same as presented by former city councilman David Lusby in December. The latest plan spreads the rate increases over a longer period of time, allowing GMWSS customers to adjust, compared to the original plan that pushed most of the rate increase into the first two years of a five-year plan. The net result of the two proposals in essentially the same, although the latest plan saves GMWSS almost $11 million in interest payments because it is financed in the form of a bank draw or line of credit, allowing GMWSS would draw funds as needed. The original proposal would have GMWSS borrowing the entire amount needed at once, which would have also required GMWSS to pay interest on the entire amount borrowed from the very beginning.
At the city’s request, the plan presented Monday purposely did not mention the percentages of the rate increases, instead focusing on the actual dollar amount and the rate for 2,000 gallons (see chart). The News-Graphic calculated the percentage so that customers that routinely use more than 2,000 gallons could calculate their individual rate increase. Some 40 percent of GMWSS customers use 2,000 gallons of water and sewer services per month, said Azevedo. That means 60 percent of GMWSS customers use more than 2,000 gallons of water and sewer services monthly, so a percentage for the increase would be helpful.
The original GMWSS rate proposal presented late last year increased water and sewage rates 61.5 percent over a two-year period, including a 39 percent rate increase set to become effective Jan. 1, 2023, followed by a 19 percent increase the following year. The current rate is $13.49 for up to 2,000 gallons of water and $12,42 for up to 2,000 gallons of sewage. The original rate increase proposal would take those rates to $18.75 in 2023 and $22.31 in 2024 for water, and $17.26 in 2023 and $20.54 for sewage in 2024.
“The new rate structure is based on a delay of permanent financing through the bond market for three-to-five years,” states a memo from GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo to the board. “GMWSS will secure short-term bank(s) financing during this term. During the first three years (March 23 through March 2026) GMWSS would incur interest-only payments with payment of principal beginning in year four (2027. This proposed rate structure allows for required rate increases to be lowered in 2023, 2024 and 2025 from the previous proposal. The proposed rate structure also serves to delay the increase to customers until March 202, instead of January 2023.
“Additionally, this financing will be in the form of a bank draw note, meaning that GMWSS will only borrow on an as needed basis, further lowering interest costs. This note is anticipated at an interest rate of approximately 5 percent, whereas the bonds were modeled at an interest rate of 6.17 percent. Over the first five years of the note, the model has calculated interest savings of approximately $11 million. The rate structure financially achieves the revenue generation (cash flow) and debt service coverage as the previously proposed rate structure. However, the interest-only structure of the note allows for additional time to raise revenue, thereby lowering the annual impact to rate payers in 2023, 2024 and 2025.”
Under the plan presented Monday, the water rates would increase 17 percent from its current $13.49 for up to 2,000 gallons of water to $15.78 effective March 1, 2023. Sewage rates for up to 2,000 gallons will increase 17 percent from the current rate of $12.42 to $14.53, also on March 1, 2023. The new plan includes rate increases of 17 percent the first, second and third years of the plan (2023, 2024, 2025) and then six percent rate increases during the final three years of the plan (2026, 2027, 2028).
Under this scenario GMWSS rates would increase from current rates by 36.9 percent after two years, 60.18 percent after three years, 79.98 percent after five years and 84.7 percent on March 2028.
The GMWSS board has indicated some rate agreement with the council needs to be in place in order to be implemented March 1, 2023. If approved, the rate increase would not show until the April bills are distributed.
Azevedo said GMWSS would be looking at possibly implementing a 10 percent senior discount to help with the escalating rate structure.
Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One is well under way, and council members have already approved multiple change orders. Engineering flaws halted construction of the plant in 2021, and has added to the cost of the plant which was first billed as Georgetown’s largest capital project ever. The plant is necessary as areas of Georgetown are nearing sewage capacity due to the community’s extensive growth.