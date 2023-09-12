Customers of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) are receiving notices that a lead pipe inventory is underway.
The actual field inventory began in July, but is picking up steam as winter and the federal deadlines near.
A service line pipe inventory of both public lines, as well as private lines has been mandated by the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and is being administered by he Kentucky Division of Water (KDOW), said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager. The deadline to complete the inventory is Oct. 16, 2024. All water service companies must comply with the federal law.
The federal mandate is a result of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. In 2014, Flint officials switched its water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River. The result eventually caused water distribution pipes to corrode and leach lead and other contaminants into the city’s drinking water.
“The inventory involves verification of pipe material via multiple methods including physical inspection of the line or verification by construction record,” Azevedo said in an email. “Any lines/buildings constructed after 1988 are automatically considered to be non-lead material as lead piping was no longer an approved construction material.”
GMWSS has estimated over 16,000 service lines must be completed by the October 2024 date. This includes private lines — from the public line to the individual residence or business. Based upon construction dates, GMWSS has been able to exclude some 9,000 service lines from the physical inspection, Azevedo said.
GMWSS is offering a customer survey allowing the customer to verify material of their own service lines. The survey is available on the GMWSS website, QR Code and Facebook links, he said. The survey link including the QR Code is included in a separate sheet of paper along with the monthly billing statements for July and September.
Some 30 to 50 inspections are completed daily.
It remains unknown who will shoulder the cost of replacing the private lines, Azevedo said. The inventory must be completed by next year, but it is unclear when the pipes must be replaced, Azevedo said.