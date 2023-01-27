Because of the number of major issues facing the city and in an effort to follow through on his pledge for transparency, Mayor Burney Jenkins has requested a series of work sessions for the Georgetown City Council, said City Attorney Devon Golden.
All council members can attend and the work session is open to the public, but no vote can be taken. The purpose of work sessions is to allow public officials to focus on one or two specific issues and ask questions.
It is up to the mayor and council if the public is allowed to comment or ask questions during a work session. At press time, no decision on public comments had been made.
The first work session will Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library. This work session will focus on the proposed water/sewer rate increase. Last year, Georgetown Municipal and Sewer Services requested a 61.5 percent rate hike over a two-year period to offset the increased cost of the construction for waste Water Treatment Plant One due to engineering flaws in the original plans and a miscalculation in a 2019 rate study that did not accurately reflect interest payments due on the bond for the treatment plant construction.
The original plan submitted and approved by the GMWSS Board called for a 61.5 percent rate increase over a two-year period. The first rate increase would be 39 percent followed the next year at 19 percent rate increase with cost of living increases for the following three years.
Former city council members engineered a plan that would have stretched the rate increase over three years, but at that point the increase would be about 62.5 percent.
Originally, GMWSS had hoped to have the rate increase implemented Jan. 1, 2023, but the board is now requesting to implement a rate increase by March 1.
In December, the city council asked the state auditor to audit GMWSS. Jenkins promised an update on the possible audit “as soon as possible.”
During former Mayor Tom Prather’s term, the city requested and received tentative approval for a $5 million grant, but the grant provisions have yet to be finalized. Jenkins has indicated his administration is also seeking state and federal assistance in order to reduce the rate increase, but has noted that a rate increase of some size is inevitable.
The city is also looking at work sessions to discuss the renovation of city hall and many continuing issues with the city’s transition to giving garbage collection to Republic.
Jenkins and the Public Works Committee met with Republic officials earlier this month to discuss the ongoing issues.
“They know they can do better,” Jenkins said about Republic officials. “We’re going to hold their feet to the fire.”
During the last year of Prather’s term, the council met multiple times with architects to discuss the renovation of Georgetown City Hall, which is almost 150 years old and is in need of repair. While the city hall renovation was a priority for Prather, Jenkins has been mostly quiet on the subject, but moved some city offices back into the building which had been moved to other locations in preparation for the renovation.
Council member Willow Hambrick said the renovation plans need to be addressed, but said a staggered plan might be necessary because of all the major issues facing the city.