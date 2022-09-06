An entertainment page and an updated People You Should Know format are among several changes to the News-Graphic as the Fall season begins.
Starting in this edition, our popular People You Should Know will evolve from a question-and-answer format to feature interview format. The feature will focus on people who may be in the background, but have a significant influence on the community.
Replacing the People You Should Know feature on page two of each edition will be a regular listing of public meetings for the Georgetown City Council, Scott County Fiscal Court, Scott County Board of Education, school site-based councils and other meetings of importance.
Starting with the Sept. 9 edition, we will launch a new entertainment page called Weekend. The page will on focus events and activities in the area. Jen Tackett will provide a weekly listing of live music events, as well as a monthly musical artist feature.
The page will also include a revolving schedule of features from the Scott County Library, Scott County Extension Office, as well as movie reviews and features on school and community plays.
An extensive Community Directory, sort of an online telephone directory, is now available on our website at www.news-graphic.com.
The News-Graphic’s weekly sports show is now online on the website and features interviews with our community’s finest athletes and Kal Oakes. Each Thursday is a new edition of the show.
The newspaper is also partnering with Scott County Schools Athletic Department and Bird’s Nest Productions to audio cast each week’s football games and some of the biggest games during the basketball season.
These new features will join a lineup of award-winning community sports and news coverage.