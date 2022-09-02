As part of a plea arrangement, former Scott County Coroner John Goble, 68, admitted Thursday, to first-degree perjury in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court on state charges that involved stealing ammunition from the Kentucky State Police.
Earlier this year, Goble pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the government in the same case. This week, former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. Michael Crawford, 58, Georgetown, was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons from the KSP.
Commonwealth Attorney Larry Roberts recommended five other charges against Goble be dismissed and he serve one year for the Class D felony.
Goble will be sentenced on the federal charge on Sept. 23. Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox set Goble’s sentencing on the state charges for Oct. 3.
Goble, who has served five terms as coroner, once while under indictment, resigned earlier this year before entering the guilty plea to the federal charges.
“I conspired to possess ammunition owned by the Kentucky State Police over a four-year period with two subjects,” Goble said. “In doing so, I stored those weapons in my office, and I knew that it was wrong.
“I did this with a KSP trooper and a lieutenant, who I knew well. I did not hesitate to get access to this ammunition.”
In April, the federal charges against Goble were reduced to the single conspiracy charge in a plea deal that waives his right to a jury trial and ability to appeal the conviction or sentence.
Goble and Crawford, along with another state trooper identified only as RMH, conspired to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition, according to the federal indictment. Goble and Crawford were previously charged in state court, as well. Robert M. Harris, a state trooper, was indicted in state court on similar charges, which included Goble and Crawford, but was not included in the federal indictment.
Goble, a former Kentucky State Trooper, was indicted on federal charges along with Crawford on March 18, 2021. The two were charged with obtaining weapons and ammunition that had been designated as surplus by the KSP and was being used for training purposes. The weapons were stored in a supply branch in Frankfort were taken from 2014 to 2018 and included “various calibers and gauges of ammunition.”
The ammunition was stored in the basement of Goble’s coroner office. In 2017, Goble instructed an employee to move the ammunition to his home, according to court documents.
A KSP investigation reports Goble received 10 Remington shotguns, which a state trooper illegally obtained, the indictment states. The value of the weapons taken is estimated at nearly $40,000.
Federal charges were filed because the KSP is a recipient of federal funds.
The KSP and FBI investigated the case. Assistant US Attorneys Ken Taylor and Kate Smith prosecuted the federal charges.
The federal indictment laid out the following allegations:
—On various dates Crawford asked RMH to give him various calibers and gauges of ammunition and place them in his vehicle.
—Goble called RMH about the availability of ammunition.
—On several occasions Goble picked up ammunition at RMH’s home or other agreed upon locations, and stored the ammunition in his office basement in Georgetown.
—On various occasions Crawford stored the stolen ammunition in the basement of Goble’s office.
—In early December 2017, Goble instructed an employee to transport the ammunition from his office basement to a Georgetown residence.
The value of the stolen items is more than $5,000, states the indictment.
Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13. He faces five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, although the federal judge will determine the final sentencing under federal sentencing guidelines.
