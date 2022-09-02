As part of a plea arrangement, former Scott County Coroner John Goble, 68, admitted Thursday, to first-degree perjury in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court on state charges that involved stealing ammunition from the Kentucky State Police.

Earlier this year, Goble pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the government in the same case. This week, former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. Michael Crawford, 58, Georgetown, was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons from the KSP.

