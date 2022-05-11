breaking
Goble resigns as coroner; Covington to name winner of May primary to complete term
Scott County Coroner John Goble submitted a letter of resignation today, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Goble will plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit theft relating to weapons and ammunition, which belonged to the Kentucky State Police, said his attorney Fred Peters. The hearing is scheduled today in federal court in Lexington.
Goble was elected county coroner five times, including once while he was under indictment.
As judge-executive, Covington has 60 days to name a replacement for coroner. He has indicated the winner of the May 17 primary race between Chad Halsey and Mark Sutton will be named to complete Goble's term through the end of this year.
Lana Pennington will be on the Republican primary ballot but has withdrawn from the race after it was learned she is listed as a Democrat in the state registry. Pennington has said she will run as a write-in candidate in the November general election.
Indicted along with Goble was former state trooper Michael Crawford on the same charges. Goble is a former state trooper.
Goble and Crawford, along with another state trooper identified only as RMH, conspired to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition, according to the federal indictment. Goble and Crawford were previously charged in state court, as well. Robert M. Harris, a state trooper, was indicted in state court on similar charges, which included Goble and Crawford, but was not included in the federal indictment.
The federal indictment was issued because state police receive federal funds.
The KSP maintains a supply center in Frankfort where ammunition, firearms and other equipment and supplies are stores, states the indictment. The alleged thefts started in late 2014 and continued until early 2018, the indictment states.
The federal indictment lays out the following allegations:
—On various dates Crawford asked RMH to give him various calibers and gauges of ammunition and place them in his vehicle.
—Goble called RMH about the availability of ammunition.
—On several occasions Goble picked up ammunition at RMH’s home or other agreed upon locations, and stored the ammunition in the his office basement in Georgetown.
—On various occasions Crawford stored the stolen ammunition in the basement of Goble’s office.
—In early December 2017, Goble instructed an employee to transport the ammunition from his office basement to a Georgetown residence.
The value of the stolen items is more than $5,000, states the indictment.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com
Tags
Mike Scogin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Should Scott County invest in making the Great Crossing Dam safer?
You voted: