Five-term Scott County Coroner John Goble admitted he knew he was doing wrong while pleading guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the government by stealing ammunition from the Kentucky State Police.
Goble resigned as coroner Wednesday prior to the hearing. As a convicted felon, he is unable to hold public office, vote, or own a firearm. Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has 60 days to name a replacement to complete Goble’s term, which ends Dec. 31. The judge-executive has indicated he will name the winner of next week’s GOP primary race between Chad Halsey and Mark Sutton. Another candidate, Lana Pennington, has withdrawn after it was learned she was registered as a Democrat but had filed to run in the Republican primary. She has indicated she plans to run in November as a write-in candidate. No Democrat has filed to run for coroner.
“I conspired to possess ammunition owned by the Kentucky State Police over a four-year period with two subjects,” Goble said. “In doing so, I stored those weapons in my office, and I knew that it was wrong.
“I did this with a KSP trooper and a lieutenant, who I knew well. I did not hesitate to get access to this ammunition.”
The charges against Goble were reduced to the single federal conspiracy charge in a plea deal that waives his right to a jury trial and ability to appeal the conviction or sentence. Goble is also allowed to remain free until his sentencing on Aug. 12. He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, $250,000 fine and restitution.
Goble’s decision to plead guilty was made public on April 22, when a motion was filed and approved a week later.
Goble, a former Kentucky State Trooper, was indicted on federal charges along with former KSP Trooper Michael Crawford on March 18, 2021. The two were charged with obtaining weapons and ammunition that had been designated as surplus by the KSP and was being used for training purposes. The weapons stored in a supply branch in Frankfort were taken from 2014 to 2018 and included “various calibers and gauges of ammunition.” The ammunition was stored in the basement of Goble’s coroner office. In 2017, Goble instructed an employee to move the ammunition to his home, according to court documents.
A KSP investigation reports Goble received 10 Remington shotguns which a state trooper illegally obtained, the indictment states. The value of the weapons taken is estimated at nearly $40,000.
Federal charges were filed because the KSP is a recipient of federal funds.
Goble is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Frankfort. Crawford is scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.