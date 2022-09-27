FRANKFORT– Former Scott County Coroner John Goble was sentenced Friday in federal court to two years probation, only after serving a year of home incarceration. Goble is also responsible for $10,000 in fines.
Goble’s sentence was set by U.S. District Judge, Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in a Eastern District of Kentucky courtroom located in Frankfort. A recommended sentence was between six and 12 months, but federal prosecutors Kate Smith and Kenneth Taylor, along with Van Tatenhove, determined a guideline sentence for home incarceration would be best served due to Goble’s health issues.
Van Tatenhove told the court there are several factors he has to consider in Goble’s sentencing, from his health issues to the magnitude of the offense. He said the offenses committed by Goble were “serious,” commenting on the damage he had done as a public official regarding trust from those who elected him to serve in Scott County. Because of this, Van Tatenhove said the sentence needed to reflect the seriousness of Goble’s crime as a way to deter others from committing similar offenses in the future, but be reasonable to Goble’s particular situation.
Before his sentencing, Goble addressed a letter to Van Tatenhove, expressing the remorse he had for destroying the confidence the public placed in him, as well as the embarrassment he felt for his actions. He also spoke about his military service with the U.S. Marine Corps (1970-1972) and time spent with the Kentucky State Police (1974-1992), as well as with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, as a council member with the City of Georgetown and his time as Scott County Coroner.
“The criminal case in front of you, for which I am awaiting sentencing, came about due to an instance of extremely poor judgment. I considered Colonel Michael Crawford an extremely close friend and would do anything for him or with him,” Goble said in his letter. “I made decisions at that time on ‘advice of friends’ that I know now were incorrect and illegal. For this poor judgment and bad behavior, I am sincerely sorry. I apologize to you and the citizens of Kentucky for my misdeeds.”
A number of Goble’s friends, family, previous coworkers and community members submitted letters on his behalf, speaking to the man they had come to admire over his years of community service.
Goble’s defense attorney, Fred E. Peters, told the court his client had made many friends over the years, and the hardest thing to do for Goble was to tell any one of them “no,” something Peters believes contributed to Goble’s conviction.
In addition to his federal court sentencing, Goble also faces additional criminal charges in Scott County Circuit Court for a perjury charge he admitted to on Sept. 1. For this charge, Goble faces one year in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.
Earlier this year, Goble pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the government in the same case. This month, former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. Michael Crawford, 58, Georgetown, was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons from the KSP.
Commonwealth Attorney Larry Roberts recommended five other charges against Goble be dismissed and he serve one year for the Class D felony.
Goble, who has served five terms as coroner, once while under indictment, resigned earlier this year before entering the guilty plea to the federal charges.
“I conspired to possess ammunition owned by the Kentucky State Police over a four-year period with two subjects,” Goble said. “In doing so, I stored those weapons in my office, and I knew that it was wrong.
“I did this with a KSP trooper and a lieutenant, who I knew well. I did not hesitate to get access to this ammunition.”
In April, the federal charges against Goble were reduced to the single conspiracy charge in a plea deal that waives his right to a jury trial and ability to appeal the conviction or sentence.
Goble and Crawford, along with another state trooper later identified as Robert M. Harris, after officials had previously only referred to him by initials, conspired to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition, according to the federal indictment. Goble and Crawford were previously charged in state court, as well. Harris, a state trooper, was indicted in state court on similar charges, which included Goble and Crawford, but was not included in the federal indictment.
Goble, a former Kentucky State Trooper, was indicted on federal charges along with Crawford on March 18, 2021. The two were charged with obtaining weapons and ammunition that had been designated as surplus by the KSP and were being used for training purposes. The weapons stored in a supply branch in Frankfort were taken from 2014 to 2018 and included “various calibers and gauges of ammunition.”
The ammunition was stored in the basement of Goble’s coroner office. In 2017, Goble instructed an employee to move the ammunition to his home, according to court documents.
A KSP investigation reports Goble received 10 Remington shotguns, which a state trooper illegally obtained, the indictment states. The value of the weapons taken is estimated at nearly $40,000.
Federal charges were filed because the KSP is a recipient of federal funds.
The KSP and FBI investigated the case. Taylor and Smith prosecuted the federal charges.
The federal indictment laid out the following allegations:
— On various dates Crawford asked RMH to give him various calibers and gauges of ammunition and place them in his vehicle.
— Goble called RMH about the availability of ammunition.
— On several occasions Goble picked up ammunition at RMH’s home or other agreed upon locations, and stored the ammunition in his office basement in Georgetown.
— On various occasions Crawford stored the stolen ammunition in the basement of Goble’s office.
— In early December 2017, Goble instructed an employee to transport the ammunition from his office basement to a Georgetown residence.
The value of the stolen items is more than $5,000, states the indictment.
Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13. He faces five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, although the federal judge will determine the final sentencing under federal sentencing guidelines.