FRANKFORT– Former Scott County Coroner John Goble was sentenced Friday in federal court to two years probation, only after serving a year of home incarceration. Goble is also responsible for $10,000 in fines.

Goble’s sentence was set by U.S. District Judge, Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in a Eastern District of Kentucky courtroom located in Frankfort. A recommended sentence was between six and 12 months, but federal prosecutors Kate Smith and Kenneth Taylor, along with Van Tatenhove, determined a guideline sentence for home incarceration would be best served due to Goble’s health issues.

