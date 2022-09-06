devon

Devon Golden being worn in as City attorney for Georgetown by mayor Tom Prather.

 Photo Submitted

It’s been said that people come to central Kentucky for one of three things — horses, bourbon, or basketball — and Georgetown City Attorney Devon Golden is no exception. 

Golden, an Ohio native, first moved here in 2009 to attend Georgetown College on a basketball scholarship, not knowing at the time the city would play a major role in her future career. 

