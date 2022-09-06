It’s been said that people come to central Kentucky for one of three things — horses, bourbon, or basketball — and Georgetown City Attorney Devon Golden is no exception.
Golden, an Ohio native, first moved here in 2009 to attend Georgetown College on a basketball scholarship, not knowing at the time the city would play a major role in her future career.
After graduating from Georgetown College, she attended Salmon P. Chase School of Law before opportunity brought her back to Scott County. While Golden was waiting for her bar exam results, she was contacted by her law school’s career center about a job opening back in Georgetown as a legal/finance specialist.
“At the time I didn’t anticipate wanting to do traditional legal practice in the sense of a big law firm, billable hours, litigation…I didn’t really have an interest in that, so I kind of wanted a non-traditional legal role,” she said.
The experience as legal/finance specialist has been invaluable in her role as city attorney, a position she has held since the former city attorney, Andrew Hartley, assumed the role of chief administrative officer for the city in 2019, she said.
“My time at the city has been really progressively evolving,” Golden said. “And I’ve honestly benefited greatly from the fact that I started in that different role, because I got to learn a lot about grant procurement, insurance requirements, all facets of local government, and then I stepped into that legal role and could still be under the mentorship of the previous city attorney. So, that’s been really beneficial.”
The city attorney is appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council. The role encompasses much more than just advising on legal matters.
“I advise the mayor and the council, I draft city ordinances, I do legal research and present legal opinions to the council and also to different departments,” she said. “We’ve got a number of departments, fire, police, public works, any legal questions they have regarding their operations I can be consulted and provide a legal opinion for those folks. I manage city contracts and engage with vendors and contractors…and I still do a lot with grants and the administration of federal and state funding.
“My favorite part of the job is the cohesive team we have, and I think that’s pretty rare. I think it’s a rarity to walk into a workplace and experience such cohesiveness and such a team attitude especially. We’re the fastest growing city in the state, but we are staffed very leanly.
“And I think the part about that, that it’s a challenge, obviously, but we have such a cohesive unit at city hall, that we can collaborate on anything, we know how to work together to get the job done. And in local government, any local government employee would tell you this, it’s a complete team effort and no one day is the same. There’s no such thing as ‘that’s not my job.’ It’s all about leveraging our resources to get results for the community and taxpayers.”
Golden is especially proud of her work on the South Sewer Extension Project on U.S. 25 that brought sewer lines to the Georgetown Mobile Estate, a mobile home park straddling the Scott-Fayette County line.
“The arrangement to make the South Sewer Project work, and the life of the evolution of that project was one of the most unique and interesting things and difficult things that I’ve experienced as city attorney,” said Golden. “The park had previously been served by two sewage package plants that were failing and creating an environmental hazard.”
Chase Azevedo, general manager of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System, said Golden and Hartley were instrumental in completing the project.
“That was an environmental humanitarian problem that has been around for decades,” Golden said. “And it was incredibly complicated to bring it to fruition, because it’s privately owned, and taxpayer dollars are very specifically spent, rightfully so.
“But to find the mechanism to get that project moving, and do so lawfully was incredibly complex and interesting…It was most rewarding knowing that we were going to be able to mitigate that issue and help actual humans who were living in substandard conditions.”