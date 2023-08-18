Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins appointed former city attorney Devon Golden as the city’s chief administrative officer and appointed Bill Pauley as the city attorney at the Georgetown city council meeting on August 14. Golden’s appointment fills the position left vacant since Jenkins fired Andrew Hartley at the start of his term in January 2023. Golden, a Georgetown College graduate, has served as the city attorney since 2019, and took on many of the duties of chief administrative officer after Hartley.
The chief administrative officer position was created by former Mayor Tom Prather, and while there was an ordinance considered Jenkins’ first week to eliminate the position, which is set at the highest pay grade in city government, the ordinance was tabled.
The newly appointed attorney Pauley has previously practiced law in Georgetown.
“I’m really ready, I’m excited to hit the ground running,” Pauley said.
Both appointees were confirmed unanimously by the city council.
Three Georgetown police officers were promoted, two to sergeant and one to lieutenant.
Police Chief Darren Allgood presented a quote for the purchase of body cameras to the council for consideration.
The council approved the awarding of $195,797.37 to Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service to extend the sanitary sewer in Lanes Run Business Park an additional 650 feet. This would be to service the lots proposed for Moonlight Investments and Ekhart Supply.
The council approved the reapplication for a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant that would extend the sidewalk on West Main Street to Montgomery Street. Georgetown’s earlier application asked for funds to go further, but it was denied, so the new application asks for less funds for a shorter extension, Golden said.
One ordinance was passed at the meeting, updating the cemetery fee schedule. The ordinance passed unanimously.
Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson discussed the personnel needs of the fire department and the fact that several employees are in the training stage. He also discussed the possibility of a new training site for the fire department, using the former city recycling center property. The property has some advantages for building a training center, since it already has blacktop poured and bathrooms available, Thompson said. Thompson also said that the central location would allow them to still provide coverage to the city while they have equipment there to train with.
A list of possible parks and recreation capital projects was presented to the council, including new bathrooms and a turf field at Marshall Park and a turf field at the soccer complex. The council discussed these but took no action.
A municipal order that would have gravel or paved the center of town parking lot was rejected by the council.
A first reading was held of a personnel ordinance that would convert the five part time permanent officer II/School Resource Officers into two permanent part time officers and three School Resource Officers.
An ordinance modifying the grades of various city positions was also read for the first time.
The next city council meeting will be held on August 28.