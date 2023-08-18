golden

Devon Golden, right, is sworn in as Georgetown’s chief administrative officer by Mayor Burney Jenkins on August 14 at the Georgetown City Council meeting.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins appointed former city attorney Devon Golden as the city’s chief administrative officer and appointed Bill Pauley as the city attorney at the Georgetown city council meeting on August 14. Golden’s appointment fills the position left vacant since Jenkins fired Andrew Hartley at the start of his term in January 2023. Golden, a Georgetown College graduate, has served as the city attorney since 2019, and took on many of the duties of chief administrative officer after Hartley. 

 The chief administrative officer position was created by former Mayor Tom Prather, and while there was an ordinance considered Jenkins’ first week to eliminate the position, which is set at the highest pay grade in city government, the ordinance was tabled.

