Two of Scott County’s GOP legislators agree there are enough gun reform laws, and the issue with increasing violence is an increasing “moral decay” and society issues.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, and Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, each said banning guns, such as the AR-15 rifle used in the Louisville bank shooting in which five people were killed, is not the answer. The two legislators, along with Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, were asked via text message about possible gun reform laws following multiple mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville. Stevenson did not reply.

