Two of Scott County’s GOP legislators agree there are enough gun reform laws, and the issue with increasing violence is an increasing “moral decay” and society issues.
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, and Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, each said banning guns, such as the AR-15 rifle used in the Louisville bank shooting in which five people were killed, is not the answer. The two legislators, along with Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, were asked via text message about possible gun reform laws following multiple mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville. Stevenson did not reply.
Following the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky’s Black Legislative Caucus, called on their colleagues in the General Assembly to address “an epidemic of gun violence,” as described by Rep. George Brown, D-Lexington.
“I’m not in favor of more gun control legislation,” Thayer said. “What happened in Louisville at Old National Bank is a tragedy perpetrated by a deranged individual. What happens in Louisville far too often as it relates to violence and crime is a terrible reality its residents face due partly to a lack of support by city government for its police force.
“My heart is with all those who are impacted by such senseless acts.”
Pratt agreed the problem lies with individuals who take actions that are deadly and senseless.
‘We are all still devastated at the horrible attack that took place last week at Old National Bank,” he said. “For reasons we are still learning about, one man went to his place of employment, walked into a boardroom, killed five co-workers and injured nine people. He did all of this while apparently live-streaming his actions on a social media page. Attacks like this are horrifying, yet becoming all too familiar.
“We need to talk about what happened here, and find out what motivated an individual to do something like this. We have to address what caused it. While there are those calling for gun control of some type, I’m not at all convinced banning guns will solve the crime problem growing across our state, nor will it address the mental health issues that seem to be behind the attacks like the one at Old National Bank.”
Following the shooting in Louisville and Nashville, caucus chair Brown called a press conference seeking support for additional gun reform laws. In Nashville, three children and three adults were gunned down in a school.
Senate Minority Leader Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, said he was hopeful Republican leaders will sit down for an “honest and factual,” discussion of ideas and “proven methodologies” for reducing gun-related violence through Kentucky and the nation.
“Gun violence is a scourge we must address,” Neal said. “We must have open and honest discussion about gun violence. All this ideological stuff, all this strategic stuff in trying to exert power in one way or another is not sufficient because people are literally dying in our communities each and every day. The first responsibility of government is to protect the safety of its citizenry. To the extent we do not do all we can to protect life, we have failed in our responsibility.”
House Minority Leader Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, favors a “red flag” law allowing judges to temporarily remove firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. Graham said 19 states, including Indiana and Florida, have enacted such laws and that judges in Florida have used the law 8,000 times in recent years to remove guns from people considered dangerous.
Graham likened a “red flag” law’s constitutionality to preventive measures enacted by Kentucky’s legislature, including “Casey’s Law” in 2004, which allows intervention to help someone suffering from addiction and “Tim’s Law” in 2017, protecting people suffering from mental illness. Such a law would be “one more tool to stop gun violence,” Graham said.
The problem is bigger than simple gun control legislation, Thayer said.
“The truth is our problems are much deeper than an inanimate object,” he said. “We are witnessing moral decay and a society that devalues human life.”
There are already laws in place that could have prevented the events in Louisville and Nashville, Thayer said.
“When a person purchases a gun at a federally licensed firearm dealer in the Commonwealth, they are subject to a background check,” he said. “By even the governor’s acknowledgement, no additional law would have prevented what happened at Old National Bank. Additionally, in cases of domestic abuse, protocols are in place to prohibit abusers from having a firearm. We already have numerous laws on the books that seek to disincentivize criminal activity.
“I am not convinced any laws infringing on the rights of law abiding Kentuckians will make a difference in the evil intent of criminals. I will not sacrifice freedom for a false sense of security and we certainly should not legislate solely based on our natural emotional response to tragedies.”