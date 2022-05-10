The chair of the Scott County Republican Party warns Lana Pennington against running as a write-in candidate for coroner in November.
Kathy Stocks, chair of the Scott County Republican Party, issued a statement saying the GOP will throw its full support behind the winner of the May GOP primary.
Pennington withdrew from the May Republican primary Monday, because she is registered as a Democrat. An open records request show that as recently as 2010, Pennington listed Democratic as her party affiliation in her change of address forms. Pennington, who has served as a deputy coroner in Scott County for four years, said she is certain she changed her party affiliation in 2004, but state records show she was still registered as a Democrat when she filed for office. Pennington said she officially changed her party registration Monday to Republican. She plans to run as a write-in candidate in the November general election.
“In July 1998, I registered to vote for the first time in Scott County as a Democrat," Pennington said. "Upon moving in 2004, I changed address and was positive I changed my affiliation to the Republican Party. I have always voted in general elections and voted straight Republican ticket, so when I registered to run for this office, I had no doubts at all that Republican was my affiliation.”
Stocks isn’t buying it.
“This is a crazy situation of which I have never seen the likes,” Stocks said. "I commend Ms. Pennington for doing the honorable thing and withdrawing from the race once she was confronted with the information she was legally ineligible to seek the Republican nomination.
“If Ms. Pennington chooses to run as a write-in candidate, I hope she knows that the odds are daunting. The Republican nominee, whether that is Chad Halsey or Mark Sutton, will be well-prepared for the general election, with the full support of the Scott County Republican Party. Ms. Pennington voted in two recent Democratic primaries, yet claims she thought she was a Republican during those years. I think this is a reminder to voters that while they may vote Republican in general elections to make sure they are actually registered Republican so they can participate in Republican primaries. This is also a reminder to candidates as well. Before you sign the pledge to run for office, make sure of your current party registration.”
Amber Hoffman, election coordinator for the Scott County Clerk’s Office, said candidate filings are typically not verified.
“Our protocol is to accept all filing papers at face value,” Hoffman said. “We check to make sure all fields are completed and the information provided is logical. For example, if a residential address is required and the filer provided a post office box, we would point out that the information provided is not acceptable.
“The forms filed by a candidate are considered an affidavit and the onus is on the filer to provide information that is true and accurate. If the filer asks us to verify information from the voter registration system at the time of filing we are happy to do so.”
The News-Graphic verified the discrepancy via an open records request following an anonymous tip. The newspaper filed a second open records request to verify that all other partisan candidates were registered with the correct party. No other discrepancies were discovered.
Pennington said the reveal was dirty politics.
“Mysteriously, one week prior to the election, it is ‘discovered,’ that I’m still registered as a Democrat,” Pennington said. “That being said, it has forced me to withdraw from the May 17 primary. However, I will be running in the November general election as a write-in due to not being able to correct the party registration error that’s been discovered.
"I hope you will continue to support me in my endeavor to be your next Scott County coroner in November.”
Chad Halsey and Mark Sutton will remain on the ballot for coroner for the Republican primary. Incumbent John Goble, who has served five terms, is expected to plea guilty to federal charges regarding surplus guns and ammunition taken from the Kentucky State Police. It is unlikely he will remain in office once the plea is officially entered.