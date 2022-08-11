FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky. 

Individuals and households affected by severe flooding who reside or have a business in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties qualify for income tax relief. Affected taxpayers with a valid extension will have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file Kentucky tax returns for individual income tax, corporate income tax and limited liability entity tax. Tax payments related to these returns were due on April 18, 2022; therefore, payments are not eligible for this relief.

