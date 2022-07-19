FRANKFORT — Although the service began last Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by mental health advocates during a Capitol press conference on Monday to announce the launch of the new 988 hotline.

“The commonwealth is joining states across the nation in implementing the simple three-digit suicide and mental health lifeline,“ he said. “Calling or texting this number will connect Kentuckians facing risk of suicide, mental health distress, or addiction crisis, with compassionate and trained counselors, who are ready to help.”

