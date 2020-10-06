It may still be three weeks away, but government leaders recognize this Halloween is going to be a little different with COVID-19 restrictions.
So, messages are being delivered to be careful and start planning now for a new kind of spooky this Oct. 31.
The Georgetown City Council wrestled with what kind of message they would be sent during a pandemic if they alerted parents when trick-or-treat events might be held in the city. The council eventually decided to signify that Halloween would be held on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sadieville will hold a Trunk-or-Treat event at the city park on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation will be organizing a drive through trick-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. at 5 p.m. at Brooking Park. After the trick-or-treating there will be a socially distanced movie in the park at Scott County Park at sundown (around 7:30-8pm) featuring a Halloween themed movie. More information can be found at GSCParks Facebook page or at gscparks.com Volunteers and donations are needed, so contact Mary Franey at mfraney@gscparks.com if interested.
Gov. Andy Beshear and State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack issues some Halloween guidelines during a COVID-19 press briefing last week.
“We can’t do things exactly like we did before,” the governor said. “Having a big party right now during COVID puts everybody at risk. Let’s not ruin Halloween for our kids, by spreading the virus among people they love.”
If trick-or-treating is permitted in local communities, do it the safe way and consider the COVID-19 risk., Stack said. His guidance includes:
—Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway, or table.
—Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.
—Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.
—Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.
—Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.
—Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood and do not travel to other neighborhoods.
—Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently touched surfaces and before eating anything.
Things to avoid include:
—Traditional trick-or-treat where treats are handed to children that go door-to-door.
—Trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
—Costume parties.
—Haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.
—Hayrides or tractor rides.
—Fall festivals outside your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
—Any event with large crowds.
“We are not out of the woods yet, and when the governor announces these incredibly high number of cases that are going up week over week, let me just caution you, if this comes back to bite us, it can bite really hard and can bite really quick.,” Stack said. “If we work together, we can find a way to get through this until we get vaccines and are in a better place next year.”
Read more about Halloween guidance, see updated key numbers, actions and other information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
