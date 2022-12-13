The Georgetown Police Department is experiencing a rise in the discovery of stolen vehicles, according to Georgetown Police Captain Josh Nash. However, these vehicles are not necessarily being stolen from the city’s residents.
“That’s not necessarily us getting calls for service for someone getting their vehicle stolen, it’s our officers locating stolen vehicles and getting those recovered back to their owner,” said Nash.
Due to exponential economic growth in the area, individuals with criminal intent are passing through the city with stolen vehicles, said Nash. According to the Kentucky State Police’s 2020 report on crime in the state, the number of motor vehicle thefts increased by 14.5% between 2019 and 2020 statewide. In 2020, Georgetown Police reported 96 cases.
Police are also experiencing an overall increase in calls and reports of crime, which Nash credits to this growth.
“With our growth, there’s obviously going to be more calls for service, I don’t think its necessarily driven by the season,” said Nash. “We have a larger number of people inside the city. We have a lot of people coming from out of town.”
A number of these cases have been committed by individuals previously involved with other forms of illegal activity, said Nash.
“A lot of them are associated with activity that is maybe used in gun violence or going around and stealing items out of other vehicles,” said Nash. “We have had cases where we’ve located a stolen vehicle out of Louisville and the individuals come here to go through individuals’ vehicles that were unlocked. They target vehicles that (are) unlocked to steal items from it.”
However, the city is not experiencing increased rates of shoplifting and package theft during the holidays, said Nash. He credits this to retail establishments putting methods of theft prevention in place, such as removing valuable items from areas close to exits.
“The businesses are getting smarter to prevent theft and deter theft, which helps us out a little bit,” said Nash.
Nash recommends that the public not leave valuable items, such as purses, wallets and firearms, in their vehicles overnight. He also recommends people lock their vehicles, and if leaving valuables is unavoidable, placing them in areas that are not visible outside.