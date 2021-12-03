Police are investigating several shots being fired Tuesday evening in the Copperfield Drive area.
Several reports of gunfire were reported near the 140 block of Copperfield Drive, police said.
Police located video footage that appeared to show an individual firing a gun into the air. Several shotgun shells have been recovered in the area.
There have been no reports of anyone being injured, or any damage to nearby residents, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
