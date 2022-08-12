Georgetown Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit is running out of money, which could mean the end of this popular program beloved by the community.
“We have had very good feedback from our citizens about this program,” said Chief Michael Bosse of the Georgetown Police Department. “People really like that our city brings the horses to Georgetown events.”
To help fund the training, food and equipment needed for the program, the Friends of the Georgetown Mounted Police, Inc. has created a GoFundMe page. The organization’s goal is to raise $6,000 each year during its annual campaign drive.
The Mounted Patrol program has been part of the department for three years, making appearances at events such as the parade at the annual Festival of the Horse. Three officers are currently trained for the program, which uses horses from and facilities at Sadieville’s Rockbridge Stables.
“Horses are very much a part of our history and our culture in central Kentucky,” said Bosse. “The Georgetown Police Department wants to keep this part of our identity alive and visible to our community.”
The police department’s goal is to expand its current program so appearances by the Mounted Patrol Unit become a fairly regular event, on Main Street and at events like the Scott County Farmers Market.
“Each time we use the horses, we must pay for their use,” said Bosse. “No tax payer money is used, except on duty time for the officers when they train or ride.”
Said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather: “We are Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters in the midst of Kentucky Horse Country. Nothing embodies this identity more than a mounted police patrol presiding over events like the Festival of the Horse, which is all about celebrating horse heritage in the Bluegrass.”
If you would like to donate to Georgetown Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, visit https://gofund.me/6afc02f9.