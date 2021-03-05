A Georgetown Police officer was attacked while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Thursday night.
Officer Michael Johnson was dispatched to an apartment complex near Post Oak Path in response to a "juvenile problem." The initial report stated than an individual was throwing canned goods at other individuals in the complex.
Johnson was directed to a specific apartment within the complex. When he knocked, the door opened quickly and he was attacked and stabbed by Nicolas DiMarco, 24, police said. According to a press release, DiMarco was armed with a knife and gave no warning of the attack.
Police said the knife was "plunged toward Officer Johnson's heart" but was deflected by a trauma plate. Neither Johnson or DiMarco were injured during the incident.
After stabbing Johnson, DiMarco fled back into the apartment. He eventually surrendered the knife and was taken into custody.
DiMarco is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and third-degree assault of a police officer. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.