A Georgetown Police officer was attacked while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Thursday evening.
Officer Michael Johnson was dispatched to the Georgetown Oaks apartment complex near Post Oak Path at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in response to a “juvenile problem.” The initial report stated than an individual was throwing canned goods at other individuals in the complex.
Johnson was directed to a specific apartment within the complex. When he knocked, the door opened quickly and he was attacked and stabbed by Nicolas DiMarco, 24, police said. According to a press release, DiMarco was armed with a knife and gave no warning of the attack.
“Officer Johnson showed up to that apartment thinking he was speaking to a juvenile,” GPD Captain Josh Nash said. “He didn’t know what to expect with what happened next. He was met with an individual who flung the door open and attacked him instantaneously without any warning whatsoever.”
A resident at the complex, Preston Sargent, witnessed the incident and said DiMarco was initially tossing cans outside toward his downstairs neighbor.
“They (wife and daughter) were hanging outside on the balcony and my wife said come here and he (DiMarco) just threw something at the neighbors below us,” Sargent said.
Sargent said his wife was one of the residents who called 911 after their three-year-old daughter’s safety was endangered.
“He threw a big glass can of Prego spaghetti sauce near the pillars of our deck and almost hit my daughter in the head,” Sargent said. “It was about an inch away from her. I got a little mouthy with this guy because he’s putting my wife and daughter in danger. Right before the cops got there, he also stood there grabbing himself.”
After the cops were called, Sargent said DiMarco fled toward what he assumes was his own apartment, where the stabbing occurred.
Police said the knife was “plunged toward Officer Johnson’s heart” but was deflected by a trauma plate. Neither Johnson or DiMarco were injured during the incident.
The plates were purchased for $15,000 after auctioning off old military Humvees obtained through the military surplus program to assist in essential transport during inclement winter weather, Nash said. Fortunately for Johnson, the plates were just assigned to officers this week.
“We actually purchased those for all the officers and issued them out on Tuesday of this week,” Nash said.
After stabbing Johnson, DiMarco fled back into the apartment. He eventually surrendered the knife and was taken into custody. Nash said this incident is a prime example of the uncertainty faced by the police force on a daily basis.
“It’s just important to understand that officers working day in and day out they don’t know what to expect going from call to call,” Nash said. “There’s an unknown there. We’re very fortunate to be able to provide them with the equipment that we gave them to essentially save Officer Johnson’s life.”
Nash said that several of the residents of the apartment complex expressed anger at DiMarco’s actions towards the officer and brought bottled water to officers who were on the scene, which was greatly appreciated.
It is unknown if DiMarco was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, or if he has exhibited this type of behavior before. Police said the incident is still under investigation.
DiMarco was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and third-degree assault of a police officer. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
