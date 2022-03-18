A Georgetown police officer and his family are nothing but thankful and feeling blessed after Caroline Adams decided to make her tiny appearance into their lives months early. But it hasn’t been easy.
Todd Adams’ wife, Emily, gave birth to their daughter when she was on a trip back home to Michigan. The mother and daughter have been kept at a Detroit children’s hospital for treatment since.
“Every day, her breathing gets better,” Todd said.
Emily was given a due date of Feb. 24, 2022 for her and Todd’s first baby. “My wife has family in Michigan, she was up there for her baby shower in November,” Todd said. His wife had been experiencing what she thought was heartburn, and decided to go to a local hospital in Ann Arbor to be safe.
“But her blood pressure was 220 over 170-something, something crazy, and they admitted her immediately.” He said they monitored Emily closely for four days, diagnosing her with preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and sometimes signs of damage to another organ system. It’s known to develop after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had otherwise been normal; Emily was at 26 weeks and six days.
“She ended up having the baby on the 24th at about 1:30 in the morning,” Todd said, by C-section. “So she’s still recovering from that and hasn’t been home yet, it’s kind of slowing her down. But she’s doing good at this point.”
Todd said the baby was going to be transferred to Norton Children’s Center. “That’s all through insurance, just wasn’t in the cards to be transferred so she’ll stay up here,” he said, at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, in Detroit.
He said Caroline’s breathing is improving daily, but is still being assisted by a C-PAP machine (continuous positive airway pressure), the same equipment used by people with sleep apnea. The machine delivers air to the baby’s lungs through a tube inserted into the windpipe through intubation.
Caroline had first been on a regular ventilator, fluctuated with NIPPV — nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation, which works to give extra supports, or “breaths” to the baby.
“She was intubated five times…She would be intubated, they’d take it out, then she’d decrease to where she’d need it again. Last time she didn’t recover, we were flown to Detroit.”
But, Todd said, they took the intubation out over a month ago, which was “a big goal for us. We hadn’t heard her cry or squeak or anything yet. The tube was going through her throat, her voice box …”
And yes, he said, it was the best sound they’ve ever heard.
“We heard her. She’s a full-on baby now,” Todd said.
He wouldn’t say Caroline is fully out of the weeds yet. “But she’s out of the forest, as I like to call it. She’s got a little ways to go, but we’re out of the scary parts, as far as that goes.”
Todd and Emily live in Frankfort, and had a great last check-up with Emily’s doctor a few weeks before the emergency birth happened. He said they’d planned to do classes, but COVID was still hot and heavy during the middle part of last year.
“The hospital canceled the classes, so you know, it’s our first. It wasn’t what we expected, for sure — Caroline threw us for a loop. We were thrown this curveball…and we just kind of figured it out,” Todd said and laughed.
He said the Frankfort community, as well as Georgetown — where Todd has been a police officer for the last five and a half years — have also been tremendously supportive. He was able to take a month and a half off after the birth, but has been driving back and forth to Detroit every other week since then, for more than three months.
“We really have gotten so much support, people have reached out to offer help, wives of other officers, everyone’s been amazing. We really are so thankful. The Henry County community has been phenomenal, too,” Todd said. He grew up in Eminence, where his mom and dad still live.
Emily, who was taking a well-deserved break from the hospital, where she’s basically lived since November, wasn’t on hand Saturday when Todd spoke.
“Emily is — I wouldn’t say back to normal, it’s a test situation being our first. Having a kid is tough anyway, throw in being six hours away from home, not seeing friends, not sleeping in our bed,” Todd said. “We’re trying to stay strong and stay positive. But it’s been a tough three, four months.”
Emily’s sister set up a GoFundMe account for her new niece, Caroline, to help pay for her medical bills, titled “Helping Caroline, Emily & Todd,” at gofund.me/6846eb37.
“I say things have been tough but, in a way, we’re actually lucky,” Todd said. His wife has been amazing, he said. “I’m honestly not sure how she’s done it. She leaves all the negative at the door — we have to be here for Caroline. I get to go home, I get to see our dogs, our friends, our house, she doesn’t. She’s kept it together and stayed here every single day.”
Todd also said that being in the Neonatal ICU, or NICU, for the last 110 or more days has shown them, “Yes, we were dealt a tough hand, and we’ve got a-ways to go. But it could’ve been way worse. There’s kids here in way worse shape, both of their parents have passed on and they’re here alone. We’ve got our parents’ support, each other, the community…It could always be worse.”
