Former Georgetown Police Officer Joseph Enricco, GPD Lt. James Wagoner and the City of Georgetown have been released as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by former Scott County deputy Jamie Morales who was shot and paralyzed during a joint operation on Sept. 11, 2018.
Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued the summary judgement Tuesday morning. Georgetown and Scott County officials have declined to comment, but have indicated an official statement will be released soon.
“As a society, we have decided that law enforcement officers deserve special protection, that even though they would be willing to give up their lives, their lives are all the more valuable to us,” states the summary judgement. “One of the ways we protect them is by saying that when they have to make a decision to use deadly force, we trust their judgement. When faced with a decision on if they should protect their own lives and the lives of innocent people, or possibly kill a threatening person, we do not want law enforcement to second guess that decision.
“In that split-second they have to decide, we want them to know with full assurance, that we will support their decision 100 percent. To that end, Courts do not allow lawsuits against police officers when deciding to use deadly force unless it was taken under bad faith or some other bad action.
“Deputy Morales, his fellow officers and deputies, had to use deadly force. The suspect was known to be armed and dangerous, was refusing to surrender, and raised a weapon at them. Because of that, his fellow officers ad deputies are protected by our legal assurances, just as Deputy Morales was. Because all law enforcement officers in this case were protected from lawsuits, in what is called qualified governmental immunity, and because all the facts that we know were not disputed, judgement had to be granted to the defendants in this case.
“This may seem an unfair result to Deputy Morales and his many supporters. To rule any other differently, though, would not only go against a well-settled and long-standing rule of law, but would endanger the lives of every law enforcement officer working in Kentucky. The Court cannot stress enough that we cannot allow well-trained and well-intentioned police officers to put their and other lives in danger by second-guessing the decision to use deadly force.”
Morales was shot in the back and paralyzed during a joint special operations of the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend serial bank robber Edward Reynolds who had been spotted at the rest area at Exit 127 on I-75. The special operations unit was alerted by the U.S. marshal’s Office, which had tracked Reynolds to the rest area. On this night, Wagoner was in charge of the special response unit.
Reynolds was shot and killed when he reported raised a gun towards the law enforcement officers who had surrounded the car. During the 34-second gunfight, Morales was struck in the back, records show.
A Kentucky State Police Report states Morales was shot by friendly fire because Reynolds was never able to fire his weapon. The bullet that struck Morales could not be recovered and remains lodged near Morales’ spine, so the actual shooter could not be positively identified. However, in Morales’ lawsuit names Enricco as the officer who fired the fateful shot because of his position.
The court order states that neither Enricco, who has since resigned from the police department, or Wagoner acted in bad faith.
“The facts as presented by the Plaintiff demonstrate that Officer Enricco, much like (Morales) was involved in a highly-charged, dangerous and constantly evolving situation without benefit of coordinated plan or any type of contingency plan.
“….(Morales) does not contend that Officer Enricco acted in bad faith to utilize deadly force, rather (Morales) repeatedly characterizes Officer Enricco’s actions as ’negligent’ through his brief. ….it is without a doubt that Officer Enricco’s use of deadly force was within the scope of his authority…”
As the leader, Wagoner’s actions were “within police discretion,” and there is no indication that he acted in bad faith, states the court ruling.
Because the two Georgetown Police Department officers were released from the lawsuit, the City of Georgetown and its affiliations are also released, according to the court ruling.
Morales’ lawsuit did not seek specific monetary damages but noted he was permanently paralyzed and would need ongoing medical care.