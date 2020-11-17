It was a busy weekend for the Georgetown Police Department with two deaths from gunshot wounds, a bank robbery and a drive-by shooting in The Colony subdivision.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene of a double shooting at a residence on Walnut Street Friday evening, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Chad Coffman, 44, and Chad Mitchell, 49, each died from gunshot wounds, although further details were being withheld pending the completion of the police investigation, Goble said. Both men were from Georgetown.
The men were pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. Friday, the coroner said.
Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan confirmed the incident, but declined to release any additional information due to an ongoing investigation. Early reports called the incident a murder-suicide but neither Swanigan or Goble would confirm that description.
The Fifth-Third Bank on Lawson Drive was robbed Saturday morning, police said.
A white, middle-aged man wearing a red and black flannel shirt, blue jeans, gray UK hat and a red COVID-19 mask entered the bank shortly after it opened and handed the teller a handwritten note indicating he had a gun, police said. Police were alerted at 9:40 a.m.
The man fled in a black Ford Fusion onto I-75. Police may have a partial license plate, and he is believed to have headed south.
Anyone with possible information should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or information can be provided anonymously through the RELAY app.
Sometime Sunday night two houses in The Colony subdivision were struck with gunfire. Police have confirmed there was a shooting in The Colony Sunday, but could not provide details.
Neighbors, however, said two houses were struck — one with a single round and another with two rounds. One house was on Colony Boulevard and the other was on Keelridge Drive. The houses were within a block of each other. No one was injured. The shooting took place about 9:13 p.m.
“My neighbors and myself would like to know what is going on,” said a Colony resident who wished to remain anonymous. “Was it punk kids? Was it a targeted person? Was it random acts? Wannabe gang stuff?”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.