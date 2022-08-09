The Georgetown Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in Monday night’s fatal pedestrian collision.
GPD officers responded to a call at 6:36 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a car on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive on Monday. The road was closed as investigators and first responders arrived on the scene.
GPD Detective Mitch Lair said 28-year-old Jacob Charles had pulled over and parked his truck on the shoulder after noticing multiple pieces of debris in the roadway. Charles attempted to clear the material from the pavement with a broom from his truck when he was struck by a car.
Lair said Charles had sustained serious physical injury as a result of the crash. Charles was transported from the scene to Georgetown Community Hospital, Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton later pronounced him dead.
GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said Teresa Lynn Elam, 50, has been charged for allegedly hitting Charles with her car. Elam has been charged with driving without a license and driving while under the influence, he said.
Lair said the collision remains under his investigation. The News-Graphic will share new information as it is received.