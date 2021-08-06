Georgetown Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in a string of “car-hopping” thefts in the Colony area.
“Car-hopping” is the act of people looking for unlocked vehicles so that they can enter and steal anything they can. GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said it’s a term that those committing the acts developed themselves.
“It means that people are specifically looking for vehicles that are unlocked — easier targets,” Allgood said.
In the Colony area, Allgood said investigators have recovered two bicycles, two stolen guns, purses, car chragers and various pieces of identification. Most of the items have been returned to the owners, but Allgood said the bikes remain unclaimed. Photos of the two bicycles have been posted on GPD’s Facebook page.
Police have five people who are the subject of the investigation, Allgood said.
“Through our investigation, we discovered up to four juveniles and an adult are responsible, and we have charges that are pending,” he said.
However, Allgood added that this appears to be a different group of individuals than those from a string of vehicle thefts in Payne’s Landing a couple weeks ago.
“We’re thinking it’s two different groups that are going out,” he said.
On the morning of Thursday, July 15, GPD was dispatched to Payne’s Landing in response to several vehicle thefts that had occurred. Cash, two purses, credit cards and personal identification were all stolen, with some being recovered and returned to owners, Allgood said. At least five individuals were identified through video surveillance in the neighborhood and GPD was asking for help to identify these individuals and others.
Allgood said police are now asking the public’s help again for any video surveillance of suspicious persons in the area of the 100 block of Portsmouth Drive and the 100 block of Paul Revere Drive. Investigators are looking in the timeframe between 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 and 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
“As much as the community relies on us, we rely on them as well,” Allgood said. “We make a great team looking out for each other. Don’t hesitate to call us. You never know, it may be the lead we’re looking for.”
Allgood also encourages the community to be as smart as possible when it comes to their vehicles.
“Even if the car is in your driveway or you’re just going to be in your house for a few minutes and back out, please lock your doors, remove all your valuables and make sure the ways are all the way up,” he said. “If you need to leave something in the vehicle, at least move it out of plain sight. Don’t make yourself a target.”
Those with information are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.