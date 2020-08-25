Police are still searching for a car stolen in a car-jacking incident at McDonald’s on Southgate Drive.
The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. Friday, police said.
“The victim was picking up an employee from McDonald’s,” said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan. “She was waiting in her car when she was approached by a Black male who stuck a firearm in her face.”
The victim got out of the car and the alleged carjacker got in and took off with her purse, cellphone and other personal items.
The car has not been recovered.
The suspect is described as an African American male, 5’5” tall, wearing a black mask with red lines and a blue jacket. The vehicle is a 2010 tan Chevrolet Equinox.
If you have any information about this incident please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or send your tips anonymously via the RELAY app.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.