The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) has received a quote with the likely cost of acquiring and using body cameras for all of their officers. Police Chief Darin Allgood presented the quote from Axon, a law enforcement equipment company. The cost for the whole department to have body cameras for five years would be $643,925.82. That quote does not include the cost to have a civilian employed by the police department to monitor the cameras and handle open record requests. Allgood estimated the total cost of that employee including salary and benefits would be around $75,000 dollars.
“If insurance companies and attorneys know you have body cameras, your open records (requests) are going to bubble,” Allgood said.
Allgood looked for grants, but the grant that they often apply to is not covering body cameras this year, and they do not take applications until July 2024.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) already has Axon body cameras, and one feature that Allgood touted as important was that the cameras turn on automatically when close to police lights, so if an officer is arriving as backup, their camera will turn on automatically. These would also work if the GPD and SCSO are responding to a call together, which Allgood said happens frequently, especially on more serious calls.
“I don’t want them to have to think about another thing,” Allgood said.
Councilman Todd Stone, who served in law enforcement, including at the Georgetown Police Department, spoke in support of the use of body cameras at a recent city council meeting.
“I served in law enforcement for 14 years, and had a camera for three months of that. I would not serve today without a camera,” Stone said.
Councilman Alonzo Allen, who is a member of the finance committee, said that the committee needs to put work into finding money to provide cameras.
“This is also something that the community has been requesting for quite some time as well. We were able to find money for the officers, so we need to continue to look at money for body cameras,” Allen said.
Newly appointed city attorney Bill Pauley mentioned that there is a cost saving with the cameras because they save time for officers, employees, and judges as cases go through the court system. Cases that would instead rest on officer testimony have the additional evidence of body camera footage.