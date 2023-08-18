The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) has received a quote with the likely cost of acquiring and using body cameras for all of their officers. Police Chief Darin Allgood presented the quote from Axon, a law enforcement equipment company. The cost for the whole department to have body cameras for five years would be $643,925.82. That quote does not include the cost to have a civilian employed by the police department to monitor the cameras and handle open record requests. Allgood estimated the total cost of that employee including salary and benefits would be around $75,000 dollars. 

“If insurance companies and attorneys know you have body cameras, your open records (requests) are going to bubble,” Allgood said. 

