The Georgetown Police Department will hold an Open House Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“We’ve been in this building for eight years and we thought this is a good time to host an open house with a meet and greet,” said Chief Darin Allgood. “We have a lot of new faces, so this will be a good opportunity for the community to come by, interact with our officers and allow us to meet the community.”

