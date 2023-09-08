The Georgetown Police Department will hold an Open House Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
“We’ve been in this building for eight years and we thought this is a good time to host an open house with a meet and greet,” said Chief Darin Allgood. “We have a lot of new faces, so this will be a good opportunity for the community to come by, interact with our officers and allow us to meet the community.”
The Georgetown Police Department is located at 550 Bourbon Street.
The police department’s multiple units will be available at the Open House including its K-9 unit, Special Response Team, its Drone Division and other divsions, Allgood said.
“The public can ask questions on policies and procedures, tour the police department and see how we operate,” the chief said. “There will be an opportunity to interact with our police officers. We want to build trust through communication between the GPD and the community.
“We have a great relationship with the community, but we want to build on that and create even better communication, so people will feel comfortable reaching out to us with concerns or tips or just seeking information.”
Anyone who may be interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement is also encouraged to attend, Allgood said.
“We’ll have officers available to discuss a career in law enforcement, as well,” he said.