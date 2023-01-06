Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is alerting citizens to an ongoing scam.
Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is alerting citizens to an ongoing scam.
In a Facebook post shared by the department Wednesday, citizens have been calling regarding Lieutenant Don Peters with GPD.
“The caller is attempting to scare people into paying money ‘because they missed a court date,’” read the social media post.
The number for the department is being used in the scam, but GPD does not employ a Lieutenant Don Peters, the post continues.
“This is a scam,” GPD wrote. “We will never call you asking for money for a fine, jury duty, or any other reason. Hang up the phone.”