The Georgetown Police Department issued a warning about a phone scam where individuals are claiming to be police officers.
GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said the individuals are “spoofing” the main office number, which means the caller ID appears like the call is coming from the department.
“We’ve traced a lot of these and a lot of them are in other countries, but they are able to get ahold of a phone number with an 8-5-9 area code or a 5-0-2, and people think it’s a legitimate number,” Allgood said.
The message is informing people they have missed a court date and they will be arrested if fines have not been paid immediately on the phone.
“A police officer is never going to call you and say ‘listen, you owe money,’ and ask you to pay a fine or bill or anything like that,” Allgood said. “We just urge the public, if they get a phone call like that, they call us and verify. Please do that before you send any money.”
Allgood said GPD currently has no leads on who is behind these phone calls and the matter is still under investigation.
GPD is urging those who receive these calls to contact Scott County Central Dispatch at 502-863-7820.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.